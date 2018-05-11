The (1) Thing Most Moms Want For "Mother's Day"

Brunch? No.

Flowers? No.

Their vehicle tuned up? No! Haha!

Happiest Baby reports the (1) thing that most mothers want for "Mother's Day"... is s-l-e-e-p!

Over 240 moms were surveyed and 52% said the one thing they'd like most, is a necessity... good sleep!

The next suggestions were:

a spa day (44%)

a great day out with their family (43%)

Over 50% of women described their perfect "Mother's Day" would include sleeping in, having their home to themselves for a good portion of the day, then a fun low-key evening with their family.

Guys! There ya go! Do your best to make as much of the above happen, as possible:).