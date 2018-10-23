Texas Has (3) Cities in 2018 Top 20 Places For Halloween

October 23, 2018
Blake Powers
Texas stamp

Photo: Aquir/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

After comparing the 100 largest U.S. cites across 20 key metrics including costume stores per capita, average price per Halloween party ticket, and share of potential trick-or-treat stops, WalletHub has released it's 2018 Best Places for Halloween, (2) of which are in North Texas.

 20. Plano, TX (ranked 13th for 'Trick-or-Treat Friendliness')

 19. Hialeah, FL

 18. Miami, FL

 17. Long Beach, CA

16. Fresno, CA

15. Laredo, TX (ranked 5th for 'Trick-or-Treat Friendliness')

14. San Jose, CA

 13. Anaheim, CA

12. Chula Vista, CA

11. Gilbert, AZ

10. St. Paul, MN

9. Irving, TX (ranked #7 for 'Trick-or-Treat Friendliness')

8. Las Vegas, NV

7. Chicago, IL

6. Santa Ana, CA 

5. San Diego, CA 

4, Irvine, CA 

3. Los Angeles, CA

2. Jersey City, NJ 

1. New York, NY 

Congrats to Irving for it's Top 10 ranking!

 

 

Tags: 
Wallethub
WalletHub's 2018 Best Places For Halloween
2018 Best Places For Halloween
Irving TX
Plano TX
Laredo TX
Halloween
Best Cities For Halloween

