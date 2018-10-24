$1.537bil Mega Millions Lottery Has (1) Winner!
October 24, 2018
If you bought a ticket for the $1.537 billion Mega Millions lottery, CNN reports the winning ticket… was sold… in South Carolina.
If a winner comes forward, they can choose an $878 million cash-payout, or annuities over 29 years.
In addition, 36 tickets across the country matched 5 of the 6 winning numbers for 2nd place prizes.
The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 5.
Next up! Tonight's $620 million Powerball drawing. Good luck!