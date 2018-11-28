10 Arrested In Connection To Burglarizing Over 24 Celebrity Homes

TMZ reports a crew of 10 burglars have been taken down by authorities for having hit the homes of LeBron James, Rihanna, Yasiel Puig and over 20 other celebrities, with plans for 12 more, including that of Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

After reviewing video of a couple guys breaking into the home of Los Angeles Dodgers right-fielder Yasiel Puig, Police arrested 4 persons (1 has been released), and that was just the beginning.

Photo: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

What helped police solve the case was a neighbor of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, who called authoritities to report a robbery at Woods' home. Police found the suspect plus items related to other celebrity victims.

Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Authorities report a total of over $1,000,000 in property was stolen in the combined burglaries, including $50k cash, a vehicle, watches and purses.

Now, 7 additional guys aged 18-25 have been arrested. Charges range from criminal street gang conspiracy to 1st degree residential burglary and home invasion robbery.

