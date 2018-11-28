10 Arrested In Connection To Burglarizing Over 24 Celebrity Homes

November 28, 2018
Blake Powers
Hollywood California road sign on redlight with pam trees photo. Summer, beautiful.

Photo: Lunamarina/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports a crew of 10 burglars have been taken down by authorities for having hit the homes of LeBron James, Rihanna, Yasiel Puig and over 20 other celebrities, with plans for 12 more, including that of Academy Award winner Viola Davis. 

After reviewing video of a couple guys breaking into the home of Los Angeles Dodgers right-fielder Yasiel Puig, Police arrested 4 persons (1 has been released), and that was just the beginning.

Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium
Photo: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

What helped police solve the case was a neighbor of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, who called authoritities to report a robbery at Woods' home. Police found the suspect plus items related to other celebrity victims. 

Sep 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) reacts after a catch during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Authorities report a total of over $1,000,000 in property was stolen in the combined burglaries, including $50k cash, a vehicle, watches and purses.

Now, 7 additional guys aged 18-25 have been arrested. Charges range from criminal street gang conspiracy to 1st degree residential burglary and home invasion robbery.

Click HERE to see photos of items seized in the first bust, plus video of the guy who broke into Yasiel Puig's home.

Tags: 
Yasiel Puig
Robert Woods
LeBron James
rihanna
Celebrity Home Burglaries
Criminal Street Gang Conspiracy
1st Degree Residential Burglary Home Invasion Robbery.

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes