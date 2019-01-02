$1,000,000 Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In Richardson

Would $1,000,000 make your New Year the best one so far?

According to NBC 5, one Mega Millions Jackpot ticket worth $1 million with yesterday's winning numbers of 34-44-57-62-70 (not including Mega Ball 14), was sold at 7-Eleven on Renner Rd. in Richardson.

As to the winning ticket for the $450 million/8th largest ever Mega Millions jackpot which includes all numbers and the Mega ball, the winning ticket was sold in Long Island NY, according to the New York Lottery.

If you or someone you know recently bought a Mega Millions ticket at the above location for last night's drawing, have them check their vehicle, clothes, workplace, their underwear drawer, anywhere else they've been for the $1,000,000 winning ticket!