11-Year-Old Mason Ramsey Now Global Country Music Star

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old from Illinois who became an internet and music star after yodeling impromptu at a Walmart in the state, is officially a global music phenom!

On Friday, Mason's new song "Famous", was released...

Video of Mason Ramsey - Famous [Lyric Video]

TMZ reports since the song's debut, it has been streamed over 600,000 times on Spotify, and as of yesterday, "Famous" has had 2.13 million streams!

Currently, Mason Ramsey is #1 on iTunes in America, doing something many thought was history... traditional Country music.

That's "Famous"!