11-Year-Old Mason Ramsey Now Global Country Music Star
May 1, 2018
Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old from Illinois who became an internet and music star after yodeling impromptu at a Walmart in the state, is officially a global music phenom!
On Friday, Mason's new song "Famous", was released...
TMZ reports since the song's debut, it has been streamed over 600,000 times on Spotify, and as of yesterday, "Famous" has had 2.13 million streams!
Currently, Mason Ramsey is #1 on iTunes in America, doing something many thought was history... traditional Country music.
That's "Famous"!