April 27, 2018 - Mason Ramsey performs with Florida Georgia Line at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Photo: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

11-Year-Old Mason Ramsey Now Global Country Music Star

May 1, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old from Illinois who became an internet and music star after yodeling impromptu at a Walmart in the state, is officially a global music phenom! 

On Friday, Mason's new song "Famous", was released...

TMZ reports since the song's debut, it has been streamed over 600,000 times on Spotify, and as of yesterday, "Famous" has had 2.13 million streams!

Currently, Mason Ramsey is #1 on iTunes in America, doing something many thought was history... traditional Country music.

That's "Famous"!

Tags: 
Mason Ramsey
Florida Georgia Line
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Traditional Country Music
Famous
Illinois