Attention "Prince" Fans: "Originals" Due June 7!

April 25, 2019
Blake Powers
Prince

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blake Powers

Not only did Prince's music touch the world, it created careers for other artists.

According to the Prince website, "Prince will forever be remembered as a commanding live performer, chart-topping recording artist, and music business revolutionary. Yet for all the time he spent in the spolight over his four-decade long career, Prince also worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nuture talent and pen songs for the rising artists he respected."

In addition, the website notes, "This June, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and Tidal, will release Originals, a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings that illuminate the vital, behind-the-scenes role Prince played in other artist's careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and JAY-Z."

The title Originals, comes from the fact that what you will hear, are the original versions of songs Prince wrote that became hits for other music artists/bands.

Originals will be available June 7, in honor of what would have been Prince's 61st b'day.

Prince
Originals
Prince's B'day June 7th
Warner Bros. Records
The Prince Estate
Jay-Z
Tidal
Troy Carter

