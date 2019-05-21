"Stranger Things" Season 3 Prompts Re-Release of 1985's "New Coke"

May 21, 2019
"New Coke", which was launched in 1985, was one Coca-Cola's biggest product blunders, lasting only 79 days.

Fast-forward to now!

NBC 5 reports via AP that Netflix informed Coca-Cola that the upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things would be set in 1985, and today, Coca-Cola announced it is resurrecting "New Coke", it's logo, and with a somewhat different red on the cans.

Look for a limited release of "New Coke" in conjunction with Stranger Things, beginning this Thursday! As a memory to the '80s, I'll give it a try, again.

CNN reports there are (3) ways to get the "New Coke":

  • purchase Stranger Things Coke and Coke Zero Sugar glass bottles on-line
  • via Stranger Things themed pop-up vending machines that will be in various cities this summer
  • or as a giveaway when purchasing a gift or ticket at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta

Coca-Cola has produced 500,000 12-ounce "New Coke" cans.

 

