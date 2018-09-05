A Beagle Stopped A Man From Kidnapping An 11-Year-Old In Texas

A beagle in Pasadena, Texas is being called a hero after he helped prevent a kidnapping.

On Sunday morning an 11-year-old girl was visiting from out of town when she and her dog Ray were out for a walk around an apartment complex. The girl told police that a man in a gray SUV came up from behind and grabbed her.

The girl tried fighting the man off; when she did Ray bit him in the leg. The girl was able to break free and run home with her dog.

No arrest has been made, police are looking at surveillance footage from the complex; the case is currently under investigation.

Via: Pasadena Patch