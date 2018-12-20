(3) Strong Reasons You DON'T Want To Drink & Drive This Holiday Season

NBC 5 reports DWI patrols will increase tomorrow/Friday - Saturday January 5, 2019 and funded by TxDOT's Impaired Driver Mobilization project, which focuses on DWI and minors driving under the influence.

Evening hours will be patroled even more, with unmarked vehicles contributing in efforts to keep our roads safe.

Here are (3) strong reasons you DON'T want to drink and drive this Holiday Season.

Drivers who refuse a breathalyzer or blood test will be subject to officers applying for blood search warrants for those who have been arrested for DWI related offenses. 1st time convicted DWI offenders can pay a find up to $2,000, lose their drivers license for up to 1 year, plus serve 180 days in jail. DWI conviction expenses can be over $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases, and other expenses.

In addition, add on likely mental, physical, and legal pain from hurting yourself or someone else due to DWI and income related stress if you lose your job.

Make sure you have the Uber and Lyft app on your phone, plus taxi contact info. A ride with one of those is FAR less expensive than the above.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!