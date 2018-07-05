Excited 4-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Exclaims "I'm Walking!" After Taking First Steps

If you needed a good cry today look no further than this 4-year-old named Maya.

Maya was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just after she turned a year old. Recently, she underwent surgery to help alleviate her conditions. The procedure, called selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, helps "improve muscle spasticity by cutting nerve rootlets sending abnormal signals to the muscle." While there were no guarantees, doctors said that usually, children who were unable to walk before the surgery were able to do so six months to a year afterwards.

Seven weeks after undergoing the procedure, Maya was walking.

Y'all, prepare to cry.

PURE JOY: 4-year-old Maya, who has cerebral palsy, takes her first steps on her own. Her glee will melt your heart. "I'm walking!" https://t.co/qQ4NsUO5TP pic.twitter.com/rQXc2Io7Uy — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2018

Maya's mother Ann says her daughter has always been "super determined." She told Global News, "She wants to run and play with her friends – and not get left behind. But she never complains about it." Thanks to the surgery, Maya also can sleep through the night without waking up in pain due to her muscles muscles tightening and constricting.

Simply beautiful.

Via Global News