A 5th Coyote Attack In Collin County

Recently on my way home from the radio station, I watched a coyote traveling north cross Ohio Dr., near the intersection at Mapleshade Lane in Dallas. Glad I was in my car.

NBC 5 reports Collin County authorities are looking for a coyote that attacked 2 women early yesterday morning.

Sheri Devore told NBC 5, "we were just trying to beat it off, like I was using whatever I had, my water bottle, keys and my lanyard."

Michael Harvey told NBC 5 he was driving to work near Preston Rd. and Eldorado Parkway (not far from where I live) and witnessed Devore and her friend trying to escape from a coyote. Harvey said, "They were like, 'Let us in your car.' I'm like, 'Yes, please get in my car, get in my car.' And so I unlocked the doors and they jumped in."

This is the 5th coyote attack in a 2-mile area of Eldorado Pkwy, west of Granbury Ave. All of which occurred before 9 a.m. and police are asking you not to job, bike or walk there, and call police at 972.292.6010 if you see a coyote.