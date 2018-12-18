A 5th Coyote Attack In Collin County

December 18, 2018
Blake Powers
Coyote

Photo: Harry Collins/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Recently on my way home from the radio station, I watched a coyote traveling north cross Ohio Dr., near the intersection at Mapleshade Lane in Dallas. Glad I was in my car.

NBC 5 reports Collin County authorities are looking for a coyote that attacked 2 women early yesterday morning.

Sheri Devore told NBC 5, "we were just trying to beat it off, like I was using whatever I had, my water bottle, keys and my lanyard."

Michael Harvey told NBC 5 he was driving to work near Preston Rd. and Eldorado Parkway (not far from where I live) and witnessed Devore and her friend trying to escape from a coyote. Harvey said, "They were like, 'Let us in your car.' I'm like, 'Yes, please get in my car, get in my car.' And so I unlocked the doors and they jumped in." 

This is the 5th coyote attack in a 2-mile area of Eldorado Pkwy, west of Granbury Ave. All of which occurred before 9 a.m. and police are asking you not to job, bike or walk there, and call police at 972.292.6010 if you see a coyote.  

Tags: 
Frisco Police Department
Collin County Coyotes
Collin County Coyote Attacks
Coyote Attacks

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes