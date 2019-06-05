"Punky Brewster" Sequel In The Works With Original Star Soleil Moon Frye

From Sept 16, 1984 - March 9, 1986 (plus syndication from Oct. 30, 1987 to May 27, 1988), NBC's 30min program Punky Brewster, co-starring Soleil Moon Frye, George Gaynes, Susie Garrett, Cherie Johnson and T.K. Carter, entertained viewers with the story of a young girl being raised by a foster parent (George Gaynes, died in 2016).

Four years isn't long in television, however in the '80s, TV seasons were much longer compared to many of today's. To put that into perspective, HBO's Game of Thrones aired for 8 years and has 73 episodes. Punky Brewster aired for 4 years and has 88.

Now, CNN reports Universal Content Productions is creating a Punky Brewster sequel, with Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role plus taking on Executive Producer responsibilities, next to creator David Ducion. School of Rock writers Steve and Jim Armogida are also attached to the project.

Universal Content Productions confirms the new Punky Brewster will begin with Punky, now a single mother of 3, amd meeting a young girl who reminds her... of herself.