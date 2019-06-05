"Punky Brewster" Sequel In The Works With Original Star Soleil Moon Frye

June 5, 2019
Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Actor Soleil Moon Frye at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Categories: 
Blake Powers

From Sept 16, 1984 - March 9, 1986 (plus syndication from Oct. 30, 1987 to May 27, 1988), NBC's 30min program Punky Brewster, co-starring Soleil Moon Frye, George Gaynes, Susie Garrett, Cherie Johnson and T.K. Carter, entertained viewers with the story of a young girl being raised by a foster parent (George Gaynes, died in 2016). 

Four years isn't long in television, however in the '80s, TV seasons were much longer compared to many of today's. To put that into perspective, HBO's Game of Thrones aired for 8 years and has 73 episodes. Punky Brewster aired for 4 years and has 88.

Now, CNN reports Universal Content Productions is creating a Punky Brewster sequel, with Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role plus taking on Executive Producer responsibilities, next to creator David Ducion. School of Rock writers Steve and Jim Armogida are also attached to the project. 

Universal Content Productions confirms the new Punky Brewster will begin with Punky, now a single mother of 3, amd meeting a young girl who reminds her... of herself.

Tags: 
Punky Brewster
Soleil Moon Frye
David Ducion
Universal Content Productions

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes