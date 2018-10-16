The Stray Cats: New Album Ahead & 40th Anniversary Tour

In the 80s, Top 40 radio was filled with the retro sounds of The Stray Cats, churning out their original rock-a-billy styled tunage.

... with hits including...

Video of Stray Cats - Rock This Town

... and...

Video of Stray Cats - Stray Cat Strut

... plus...

Video of Stray Cats - (She&#039;s) Sexy &amp; 17

In addition, lead singer/guitarist Brian Setzer has been very successful with his Brian Setzer Orchestra, who scored this1998 Grammy winning single...

Video of The Brian Setzer Orchestra - Jump Jive An&#039; Wail

Earlier this year, The Stray Cats reunited for sold-out performances in Las Vegas and Costa Mesa, CA, which turned into a strong indicator of what they could do in the future.

Now, 25 years after their last album... it's time to press the record button!

The Stray Cats, with original members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, are making plans for their 40th anniversary, including a new album, plus a tour, according to Premiere Prep.

According to lead singer/guitarist Brian Setzer, who has also been fronting the Brian Setzer Orchestra for many years now, "40 years ago, us three teenagers started a little band to play a musical style that had long since passed, and most folks had never heard of, this rockabilly music. 40 years later we stand together and still get that same thrill and exhilaration from the music. That feeling is what makes the fireworks go off and the sparks fly. It makes the world go around."

Rolling Stone reports the new Stray Cats album will be recorded in Nashville and according to Slim Jim Phantom, "We have an album’s worth of new songs that are classic rockabilly while keeping the music and style current and fresh, like always"... “In other words … [It’s> a Stray Cats album.”

More details ASAP!