98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 6-8

Texas Rangers baseball, flea markets, Disney On Ice, stars of sci-fi/horror/anime including Stranger Things, NASCAR, arts festivals, tasting festivals, crawfish, 16th century culture, or the Dallas Arboretum

Friday

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Bluejays - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park

Friday & Saturday

Flea Style Spring Show at Dallas Market Hall - their Facebook page notes, "Flea Style (formerly The Dallas Flea) takes over 80,000 square feet at Market Hall North to showcase the best of the best handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind wares from Texas artisans and small businesses. Expect 200+ vendors offering art, furniture, paper goods, fashion, jewelry, dog gear and more. In addition to shopping unqiue goods, shoppers will enjoy incredible giveaways, live DJ spins, food trucks and adult beverages during the fun daylong event."

Friday - Sunday

Disney On Ice: Dare To Dream at American Airlines Center - according to their website, "Celebrate what’s possible as the adventures of five daring Disney heroines spark the courage inside us all at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream! In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Anna’s devotion to her estranged sister Elsa sets her on a perilous journey to mend their bond, and stop an eternal winter. Rapunzel breaks out of her tower and teams up with an unlikely companion, Flynn Rider, as she goes to great lengths to realize her dream. Armed only with courage, Belle befriends the enchanted castle staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s rough exterior. With help from her friends and a little magic, Cinderella is determined to make the wish in her heart come true. Along with Mickey and friends, discover why no dream is too big when we find the strength to shape our own destiny at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream!"

Fan Expo Dallas at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (Dallas) - per their website, "FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas, quickly growing into one of the largest events in North America. It is packed with exciting family-friendly activities and celebrity guests! The pop culture extravaganza is host to tens of thousands of fans at the Dallas Convention Center for the three-day event every Spring." Guests include: Batman star Ben Affleck , Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarrazo , Caleb McLaughlin , and Sadie Pink , The Walking Dead stars Tom Payne and Austin Amelio, Daredevil star Charlie Cox, Paul "Pee Wee Herman" Reubens and M-A-N-Y more!

, Stranger Things stars , , and , The Walking Dead stars and Daredevil star and M-A-N-Y more! The 9th Annual Southwest Black Art Show & Festival - their website notes, "The Southwest Black Art Show was envisioned to present a quality experience for artists, collectors, galleries, educators, art professionals, and anyone interested in black fine art. The Southwest Black Art Show is committed to the exclusive presentation of art produced by artists of African and African-American descent. Our goal is to make the SWBAS a destination point where collectors come to find quality black art. The Southwest Black Art Show will also present a series of workshops for those interested in becoming collectors, but may not know exactly what to look for when viewing a work of art. The Show will feature presentations by seasoned collectors, scholars and gallery owners. In addition, there will be hands-on activities for families and children throughout the weekend."

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Race Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway - according to their website, "The weekend kicks off with Portacool Fandango on Thursday, April 5th followed by night one of Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals on Friday, Sports Day Qualifying powered by the Dallas Morning News for the Monster Energy Cup Series and the XFINITY Series plus My Bariatric Solutions 300 XFINITY race and night two of Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals Saturday April 7, all leading into the weekend's main event the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday April 8."

The 24th Annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival - their website notes, "Six blocks of Main Street in the Dallas entertainment district of Deep Ellum, 2900-3400 Main Street, Dallas TX 75226, will be transformed into one enormous street festival. Featuring 200 top-notch decorative and visual artists, 100 original bands and singer/songwriters performing from six different stages and two additional performance areas, the renowned Pet Parade, and enticing foods and drinks. Festival attendees can stroll through displays of cutting-edge decorative arts and admire, commission, and purchase the works of sculptors, muralists, jewelers, painters, leather and wood crafters, as well as other specialized fine artists, some of whom will be creating original pieces on the spot."

Saturday

Taste of Oak Cliff at Tenth and Beckley - per their Facebook page, "Come out to the Inagural Taste of Oak Cliff--showcasing area restaurants, breweries, businesses, and artists. It will be a celebration of all things uniquely Oak Cliff!"

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Bluejays - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park

Saturday - Sunday

Crawfish Festival at Asia Times Square - per their Facebook page, "The event is free of entry and everyone is welcome. Two days of delicious crawfish presented by variety of great booth vendors: you can have unforgettable experiences with many choices of crawfish vendors from desserts like roll ice cream with crawfish to various cooking styles from Asian to Mexican. Imagine luscious boil crawfish, crawfish with dirty rice, crawfish with fried rice…We’ll have it all! Enjoy the fun with the fire tail eating contest and the fat tail eating contest Live Entertainment: DJ Phathead, Karaoke, Local band “Shades of Gray” will be here Sunday Night 7-10 PM"

Saturday - May 28

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds - their website notes, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Bluejays - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park

NOW - April 8

Dallas Blooms: A World Of Flowers at Dallas Arboretum - their website notes, "Each week of our spring festival showcases different regions of the world, on top of the other amazing features of Dallas Blooms, which is one of the largest floral festivals in the southwest, with over a 100 varieties of spring bulbs exploding with color and 500,000 blooms that will dazzle you."

