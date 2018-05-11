98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 11-13

Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour: Lynyrd Skynyrd/Bad Company/Outlaws/Jamey Johnson at Dos Equis Pavilion (formerly Starplex Pavilion) - per this link, "Every band at some point has to have their last tour, and after 41 years 2018 is the year Lynyrd Skynrd have announced their farewell tour, The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. With a catalog of over 60 albums, sales beyond 30 million worldwide and their beloved classic American rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” having over two million downloaded ringtones, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a cultural icon that appeals to all generations. This is the last time you will be able to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on tour so tickets are going fast and will likely sell out. If you want to be a part of this memorable tour buy your tickets now whilst you still have the chance or regret it forever."

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at Bass Performance Hall - their website shares the © 1981 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved notes, "The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before! Relive the magic on the silver screen with the original great adventure… Raiders of the Lost Ark… with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by a full symphony orchestra! The year is 1936, and professor of archeology and “obtainer of rare antiquities” Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked by U.S. Army Intelligence to recover the legendary Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. Indy’s quest takes him to Nepal and Egypt, reuniting him with an old friend (John Rhys-Davies), an old foe (Paul Freeman), and an ex-flame (Karen Allen) who falls somewhere in between. Armed with his hat, whip and wits, our intrepid hero must face formidable enemies – and impossible odds – to save the day and the world."