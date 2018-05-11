98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 11-13
If you're into Lynyrd Skynyrd, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, arts festivals, Scottish culture, the theater, 16th century culture, Texas bluebonnets, the Dallas Zoo, repurposed and handmade goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour: Lynyrd Skynyrd/Bad Company/Outlaws/Jamey Johnson at Dos Equis Pavilion (formerly Starplex Pavilion) - per this link, "Every band at some point has to have their last tour, and after 41 years 2018 is the year Lynyrd Skynrd have announced their farewell tour, The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. With a catalog of over 60 albums, sales beyond 30 million worldwide and their beloved classic American rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” having over two million downloaded ringtones, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a cultural icon that appeals to all generations. This is the last time you will be able to see Lynyrd Skynyrd on tour so tickets are going fast and will likely sell out. If you want to be a part of this memorable tour buy your tickets now whilst you still have the chance or regret it forever."
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at Bass Performance Hall - their website shares the © 1981 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved notes, "The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before! Relive the magic on the silver screen with the original great adventure… Raiders of the Lost Ark… with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by a full symphony orchestra! The year is 1936, and professor of archeology and “obtainer of rare antiquities” Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked by U.S. Army Intelligence to recover the legendary Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. Indy’s quest takes him to Nepal and Egypt, reuniting him with an old friend (John Rhys-Davies), an old foe (Paul Freeman), and an ex-flame (Karen Allen) who falls somewhere in between. Armed with his hat, whip and wits, our intrepid hero must face formidable enemies – and impossible odds – to save the day and the world."
Friday - Sunday
- Allen Arts Festival at Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm - according to their website, "The Allen Arts Festival is an annual event that always takes place the 2nd weekend of May, rain or shine. It is usually the Mother’s Day weekend. This family friendly arts festival features juried artwork from fine visual artists from all over the country, and has been a staple in Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm in Allen for the last 9 years. 2018 featured 60 artists showcasing their work in diverse categories. Parking and admission is free."
Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Wise County Fairgrounds
Art on the Greene at Richard Greene Linear Park in Arlington - per their Facebook page, "7th Annual Art on the Greene Art Festival, Arlington’s premier spring art festival. Richard Greene Linear Park hosts up to 125 national, regional and local artists showcasing work in one of thirteen categories. Art lovers and collectors can purchase work in ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media 2D & 3D, painting, photography, sculpture and wood."
NOW - May 20
The Humans at Winspear Opera House - their website notes, "Stephen Karam’s THE HUMANS is an uproarious, hopeful, and heartbreaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter’s apartment in Lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan’s deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic that won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play." Starring Richard Thomas (The Waltons) and Pamela Reed (NCIS: Los Angeles, Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons).
NOW - May 28
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds - their website notes, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - June 2
- Native Texas Park Bluebonnet Tours at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum - according to their website, "Saturdays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the George W. Bush Presidential Center again offers its tremendously popular, docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours. Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. On the grounds of the Bush Center, visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest."
NOW - July 14
Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - per their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 12 consecutive Saturday nights, through July 14."
NOW - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland.Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!