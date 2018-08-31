98.7K-LUV's #LaborDayWeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 31-Sept 3

Garland Labor Day Parade and Festivities at Historic Downtown Garland - The 73rd annual Labor Day Parade and festivities are presented by the Noon Exchange Club of Garland, and will be held on September, 3 at 9 a.m. A true community event, come out and see local bands, sports groups and floats during the parade through historic downtown Garland. Send an Email to [email protected] for more information on how to enter yourself or your group. The parade will begin at the intersection of Glenbrook Drive and Avenue D, and then the Route will head North on Glenbrook to Main Street, then East to 5th Street, then North to Austin, where it ends. Band Members will exit West onto Austin, and Cars/Trucks/Floats will enter the Granville Center Parking Lot so as to unload.

Car Show - There will be a Car/Truck Show immediately following the Parade. Entry into the Car Show may start as early as 8:30, but must be registered by 12:00 Noon. Entrants for the Car Show may enter into the secured area from Walnut and 6th Street. Come South to the Car Show Headquarters at the NE Corner of 6th and State Streets. Entry Fee of $20 per Vehicle provides the entry with a chance for Assorted Winner's Plaques for a Full Show; and includes a T-shirt and Dash Plaque for the first 50 entries. To enter both the Parade and the Car Show, see information as directed above.



Kid's BBQ Competition - The Kid’s BBQ Competition is for ages 10 -18. $25 registration gets you a spot to compete against other youth Pitmasters of your similar age. Thanks District 8, City Councilman Robert Smith, for your generous donation to the Award Prizes for the Kid’s Pitmaster BBQ Cookoff Competition. That makes the Awards: 1st Place/$200, 2nd Place/$100 and 3rd Pace/$50. “Pitmasters, Start up your Grills!” Food, supplies, grills and mittens are provided. Kids will get to keep their tool kits, aprons and mittens as souvenirs.