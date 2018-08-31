98.7K-LUV's #LaborDayWeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 31-Sept 3
If you're into the Dallas Arboreturm, the Trinity River Audubon Center, having some brews at The Dallas Zoo, Rangers baseball, fireworks, outdoor music, the Blues, BBQ, DFW Restaurant Week, outdoor festivities, Panther Island, "Ghostsbusters", pool parties, or American Idol, here are your 98.7K-LUV #LaborDayWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum
- Trinity River Audubon Center - $1 Admission
- Inaugural Dallas Brew at The Zoo - according to their website, "Support our mission to save wildlife while sipping on beer in this unique after-hours Dallas Zoo experience. The inaugural Brew at the Zoo brings together local Dallas breweries for a fun-filled evening of beer tastings, live music from co-headliners Texas Gentlemen and The Suffers, food for purchase, and a variety of animal encounters and experiences throughout ZooNorth."
- Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park
- Grapevine Summer Blast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Friday - Sunday
Friday - Labor Day Monday
- DFW Restaurant Week (FINAL WEEKEND!) - their website notes, "DFW Restaurant Week is the single largest culinary event in DFW with a 21-year history showcasing North Texas as a premier dining destination. It provides diners the opportunity to enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at the area’s finest restaurants while raising money for local charities.
Week 3: Aug 27 – Sept 3
A portion of the proceeds benefit our two most beloved charities: North Texas Food Bank & Lena Pope Home.
Saturday
- Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park
Saturday - Labor Day Monday
Granbury Lake Fest at Granbury Square Plaza - their website notes, "Buoyed by the success of other events added in the past few years, the Historic Granbury Merchants Association is sponsoring another fun family Festival – Labor Day Lake Fest 2018! The Festival will run Saturday, Sunday, Monday September 1 – 3. Designed to be great fun for both visitors and locals alike, this Festival promises to be a great way to celebrate the end of Summer and to Kick-off Fall! Vendors will be selling items on the Square and of course all the shops around the square are bristling with signs about great Labor Day SALES! The shops will all be running extended hours Friday thru Monday, and the Vendors will be open Saturday 10 to 8 and Sunday 10 to 6. Monday 10-5. There will be Kids Games, Food, a Petting Zoo, and more! Also on the city beach will be all the usual water activities – kayak’s and tubes etc., rent a bicycle, stand up waterboard, or even a surrey to ride to the square or to the parks. On Sunday Night at 8 p.m. there’s going to be a sight to behold- a lighted boat parade on Lake Granbury. Again – Brenda is the gal to contact about getting YOUR boat involved in this fun addition to Granbury’s outstanding parade filled tradition! Make your plans now to come support this great festival!!! A great time will be had by all- because there is ALWAYS something fun going on – right here in Granbury!"
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
- Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion
- Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park
Sundays - Sept. 16
- Pix on the Plaza: Ghostbusters at Toyota Music Factory - their website notes, "Join us for Pix on the Plaza presented by Alamo Drafthouse Dallas/Fort Worth Cinema at 6:30 pm at the outdoor plaza at Toyota Music Factory. Round up your friends and family (pups, too!), bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a FREE outdoor movie night in Toyota Music Factory. Free parking and fun for the whole family with restaurant or movie validation."
Labor Day Monday
Garland Labor Day Parade and Festivities at Historic Downtown Garland - The 73rd annual Labor Day Parade and festivities are presented by the Noon Exchange Club of Garland, and will be held on September, 3 at 9 a.m. A true community event, come out and see local bands, sports groups and floats during the parade through historic downtown Garland. Send an Email to [email protected] for more information on how to enter yourself or your group. The parade will begin at the intersection of Glenbrook Drive and Avenue D, and then the Route will head North on Glenbrook to Main Street, then East to 5th Street, then North to Austin, where it ends. Band Members will exit West onto Austin, and Cars/Trucks/Floats will enter the Granville Center Parking Lot so as to unload.
Car Show - There will be a Car/Truck Show immediately following the Parade. Entry into the Car Show may start as early as 8:30, but must be registered by 12:00 Noon. Entrants for the Car Show may enter into the secured area from Walnut and 6th Street. Come South to the Car Show Headquarters at the NE Corner of 6th and State Streets. Entry Fee of $20 per Vehicle provides the entry with a chance for Assorted Winner's Plaques for a Full Show; and includes a T-shirt and Dash Plaque for the first 50 entries. To enter both the Parade and the Car Show, see information as directed above.
Kid's BBQ Competition - The Kid’s BBQ Competition is for ages 10 -18. $25 registration gets you a spot to compete against other youth Pitmasters of your similar age. Thanks District 8, City Councilman Robert Smith, for your generous donation to the Award Prizes for the Kid’s Pitmaster BBQ Cookoff Competition. That makes the Awards: 1st Place/$200, 2nd Place/$100 and 3rd Pace/$50. “Pitmasters, Start up your Grills!” Food, supplies, grills and mittens are provided. Kids will get to keep their tool kits, aprons and mittens as souvenirs.
American Idol Auditions at McCall Plaza - website details include, "The 2018 season of American Idol had 13 North Texas singers who made it to the show with two Collin County contestants standing out among them – Harper Grace of McKinney and Ron Bultonguez from Plano. Now American Idol is coming to Plano in search of the next singing sensation."
Have fun with #LaborDayWeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!