98.7K-LUV's Memorial #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 25-29
If you're into the Texas Rangers, Game of Thrones, Jersey Boys, polka, the Dallas Arboretum, fireworks, pop star Justin Timberlake, Thai culture, 16th century fun, Texas bluebonnets, the Dallas Zoo, and remembering those who died serving our country, here are your 98.7K-LUV Memorial Day #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park
Friday - Sunday
Con of Thrones at Hyatt Regency Dallas - per their website, "Con of Thrones returns after a wildly successful premiere event to bring together the biggest fans, actors, and creators again to celebrate Game of Thrones, A Song of Ice and Fire, and the epic worlds of fantasy author George R. R. Martin. Join thousands of fans for three days of theories, debates, discussion, cosplay, performances, and much more as Con of Thrones descends on the Hyatt Regency in Dallas."
Jersey Boys at Winspear Opera House - website details include, "This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30! Jersey Boys features their hit songs “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”"
National Polka Festival at Downtown Ennis - according to their website, "The National Polka Festival® in Ennis, Texas invites everyone to come help celebrate fifty-two wonderful years of Czech heritage festivities Friday through Sunday, May 25-27, 2018. Held annually on Memorial Day Weekend, the National Polka Festival® offers an abundance of activities to be enjoyed by the entire family in a small city atmosphere."
Friday - Monday
Memorial Day Weekend at Dallas Arboretum - per their website, "Kick-off the holiday weekend with a concert by one of Dallas’ best party bands, The Grooves. In honor of our armed forces, the Arboretum will offer free admission into the main garden all four days for active duty members and veterans of the United States military and first responders with a valid photo ID. On Memorial Day, the events continue with face painting and a petting zoo in the Pecan Grove. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and root beer floats at the Terrace Café and Café of the Green."
Fridays - Aug. 31
- Grapevine Summer Blast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - website details include, "What better way to celebrate Summerblast in Grapevine than with fireworks EVERY Friday night! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music!"
Saturday
- Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals - 3:05pm - Globe Life Park
Saturday - Sunday
Thai Culture and Food Festival at Buddhist Center of Dallas - their website notes, "The Thai Community of North Texas 501(c)3 celebrates our 3rd Thai Culture & Food Festival at the beautiful Buddhist Center of Dallas. Join us at the heart of the Thai community for a two-day festival filled with authentic Thai cuisine, cultural performances, dances, music and the arts! Free admission. Open to everyone. Invite your friends & family!"
Saturday - Memorial Day Monday
A Granbury Salute at Granbury Square Plaza - per their website, "While this is the weekend that generally kicks off the summer season with family get-togethers, cookouts, and three-day getaways, let’s not forget the true reason why the holiday exists. Granbury, Texas is celebrating with a big 3 day patriotic festival around the downtown historic square with family activities, market booths, live music, vintage military vehicles, hot dog eating contest, a special children’s play area and much more."
Sunday
- Irving Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park - their website notes, "Honor Irving veterans at a Memorial Day Service hosted by the Veterans Memorial Park Committee. A ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park at the Wall of Commemoration, 644 Rock Island Road, following the program."
- Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park
Sunday - Memorial Day Monday
Dallas Memorial March/Carry the Load at Reverchon Park (Dallas) - according to their website, "Carry The Load’s flagship event is a two-day embodiment of the values Carry The Load hopes to further — a celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance. The Dallas Memorial March is also the culmination of Memorial May fundraising activities to benefit our Continuum of Care partners. Celebrations conclude at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day in observance of the National Moment of Remembrance — established by Congress to encourage a moment of national unity to pause and remember those who have given everything to protect us."
NOW - May 28
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds - their website notes, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - June 2
- Native Texas Park Bluebonnet Tours at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum - according to their website, "Saturdays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the George W. Bush Presidential Center again offers its tremendously popular, docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours. Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. On the grounds of the Bush Center, visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest."
NOW - July 14
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - per their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 12 consecutive Saturday nights, through July 14."
NOW - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland.Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Thank you for taking the time this Memorial Day Weekend to remember those who have fallen while serving our country and enjoy 98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!