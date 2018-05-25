98.7K-LUV's Memorial #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 25-29

Dallas Memorial March/Carry the Load at Reverchon Park (Dallas) - according to their website, "Carry The Load’s flagship event is a two-day embodiment of the values Carry The Load hopes to further — a celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance. The Dallas Memorial March is also the culmination of Memorial May fundraising activities to benefit our Continuum of Care partners. Celebrations conclude at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day in observance of the National Moment of Remembrance — established by Congress to encourage a moment of national unity to pause and remember those who have given everything to protect us."