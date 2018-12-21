98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Dec. 21-23

The Christmas Spectacular At The Star (last 3 days) - their website notes, "Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more. The Christmas Spectacular presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb is a weekly holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, appearances by Santa, and more. The Christmas Spectacular will take place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star every Friday and Saturday at 6pm, with special guests lighting the tree each night! Admission and parking are free.