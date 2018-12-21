98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Dec. 21-23
If you're into Holiday Season pj parties, The Star, Legos, the Dallas Stars, Christmas lights, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, the Dallas Zoo,Christmas trains and/or ice-skating, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Saturday
- Polar Pajama Parties at Ft. Worth Museum of Science and History Omin Theater - according to the website, "All aboard! Polar Pajama Parties are your chance to enjoy wintry hands-on activities coupled with the classic holiday film, The Polar Express! Even Santa Claus will be at the PJ Parties! Ticket price includes admission to The Polar Express in the Omni Theater immediately following or preceding the Polar Pajama Party."
Friday - Sunday
The Christmas Spectacular At The Star (last 3 days) - their website notes, "Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more. The Christmas Spectacular presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb is a weekly holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, appearances by Santa, and more. The Christmas Spectacular will take place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star every Friday and Saturday at 6pm, with special guests lighting the tree each night! Admission and parking are free.
Saturday - Sunday
- Holiday Bricktacular at LEGOLAND Discovery Center - per the Facebook page, "Festive fun awaits with these holiday activities:
Santa Letters: Write a letter to Santa and send it to the North Pole by dropping it in the LEGO® mailbox.
Holiday Quilt Big Build: Test your building skills by helping the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Master Model Builder construct a LEGO® Holiday Quilt. Design your own LEGO® mosaics to complete a giant holiday masterpiece all out of LEGO bricks!
Santa's Bag has spilled through MINILAND: Find all the iconic toys from the wish lists of all the good little girls & boys for your chance to win an Ultimate Annual Pass!
Silly Santa: Look for all the silly Santa scenes throughout MINILAND
Holiday activities are included in the price of admission. Pre-booking tickets is recommended for guaranteed entrance
Sunday
- Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders - 7:30 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Now - Dec. 30
- Prairie Lights at Lynn Creek Park - website details include, "Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park in Texas located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie, Texas. Upon arriving at the entrance of Prairie Lights, you will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along 2 miles of path. Hundreds of ALL-NEW displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads. Half way through the drive get out of your car for a stop at Holiday Village where you will find food, gifts, Santa, a brand-new indoor Holiday Show, and the Holiday Magic Lighted Walk-Through Forest. Once back in your vehicle, the second half of the drive ends with the very animated light tunnel – the perfect finale to a night you will never forget!"
- Enchant Christmas at Globe Life Park in Arlington - per the website, "Explore the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, and help Santa find eight gifts hidden by the mischievous Eddie the Elf in time for the Christmas delivery!"
Now - Dec. 31
- The 12 Days of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum - according to their website, "Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate collection of 25-foot Victorian style gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and music made famous by the beloved Christmas carol. Each gazebo will be encased in glass and extravagantly decorated on all sides to provide a dramatic, three-dimensional experience, and will feature mechanical parts and festive music that will assist in bringing the characters to an even more life-like state. Enjoy the .75-mile walk through the garden exhibit, as you witness these handcrafted gazebos spread across our winter wonderland."
Now - Jan. 1
- ICE! - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Gaylord Texan - per their website, "ICE! - our signature holiday attraction is back with a new theme for 2018! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice."
- Dallas Zoo Lights - website details include, "After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will transform into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights illuminating ZooNorth throughout the holiday season. This year, discover realistic silk-covered lanterns in the shape of your favorite animals, plus even more light displays and festivities for the entire family!"
- Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park - their website notes, "the most dazzling and spectacular time of the year is here! Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland."
Now - Jan. 6
- The Trains at NorthPark Center - per their website, "For the past 31 years, the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing us to serve more than 38,000 families."
- Forney On Ice - per their website, "The City of Forney is excited to announce the outdoor ice skating rink will again be part of this year’s holiday recreation. The rink will be located at Forney Community Park, 241 S. FM 548, to January 6, 2019. The daily hours of operation will be a balance public skating and private ice rental for holiday or end-of-year parties."
Now - Jan. 14
- Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth) - their website notes, "This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth's only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 14, 2019."
Enjoy the weekend with #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!