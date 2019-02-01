98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Feb. 1-3

North Dallas Toy Show at Dallas Events Center - according to their website, "We've been in the collectibles hobby since the 1980s and we're looking to continue the tradition with our upcoming Toy Shows. We want to present an enjoyable show for kids and adults. If you'd like to see us add something to a future show, please contact us. Thank you for attending our events. The promoters of this show are veterans of collectible conventions. We attended and displayed all types of products around the country. Our expertise is in collectible toys."