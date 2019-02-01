98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Feb. 1-3
If you are into the Dallas Stars, the Lunar New Year, collectible coins, collectible toys, the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Cirque du Soleil, dinosaurs and/or penguins, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday
- Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild - 7:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Friday - Sunday
Lunar New Year Festival at Asia Times Square - Facebook details include, "The most popular festival in many Asian countries. The annual ATS Lunar New Year is the 2-weekend event with various festivities that has attracted thousands of patrons from DFW and surrounding areas. We welcome many old and new vendors with numerous activities for everyone. Cultural foods, traditional homemade to State Fair's items, KPOP dances everyday, Kidos' activities including carnival games and Chinese calligraphy, diverse performances, singing and dancing from various cultural groups, games on-stage every night (with prizes of course!), a flower market, and promotion programs at Hong Kong Market!"
Saturday
North Dallas Toy Show at Dallas Events Center - according to their website, "We've been in the collectibles hobby since the 1980s and we're looking to continue the tradition with our upcoming Toy Shows. We want to present an enjoyable show for kids and adults. If you'd like to see us add something to a future show, please contact us. Thank you for attending our events. The promoters of this show are veterans of collectible conventions. We attended and displayed all types of products around the country. Our expertise is in collectible toys."
Now - Feb. 9
Now - Feb. 17
- Amaluna by Cirque du Soleil at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie - website details include, "After directing her daughter's coming of age ceremony, honouring femininity, renewal, rebirth and balance, Queen Prospera causes a storm. A group of young men wash up on the isle, triggering an epic love story between Prospera’s daughter and a brave young suitor. Theirs is a love that will be tested." Congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!
Now - Feb. 18
Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary - website info includes, "Encounter the 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s nature trails at the 13th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig. The dinosaur trail is jogging stroller friendly (it is not suitable for strollers with small wheels or wheelchairs)."
Now - Feb. 28
