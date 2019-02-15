98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Feb. 15-17

If you're into "Peppa The Pig", Cirque du Soliel, dinosaurs, fishing with kids, the Daytona 500, reptiles and/or the Dallas Zoo penguins, here are your 98.7KLUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Now Open

"Peppa Pig World Of Play" in Grapevine inside Grapevine Mills - it's their 1st U.S. location and first offical open-to-the-public weekend Thank you to "Pegga Pig World of Play" for having me as their 1st Radio Media Personality in America to visit and 98.7KLUV their 1st Radio station guest! CLICK the link and learn more about "Peppa Pig World Of Play" and expect thousands of parents and their children to visit from across the country and beyond!

Friday - Sunday

"Amaluna" by Cirque du Soleil at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie (LAST WEEKEND!) - website details include, "After directing her daughter's coming of age ceremony, honouring femininity, renewal, rebirth and balance, Queen Prospera causes a storm. A group of young men wash up on the isle, triggering an epic love story between Prospera’s daughter and a brave young suitor. Theirs is a love that will be tested." Congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Friday - Monday

Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary - website info includes, "Encounter the 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s nature trails at the 13th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig. The dinosaur trail is jogging stroller friendly (it is not suitable for strollers with small wheels or wheelchairs)."

Saturday

Kid Fishing Day at Mike Lewis Park in Grand Prairie - according to their website, "Come reel ‘em in on Saturday, February 16th at the Mike Lewis Park lagoon, 2600 Blk of N. Carrier Pkwy., from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This popular event is FREE to children 16 and under. The lagoon will be stocked with trout. There is no registration or entry fee to participate in the Kid’s Fishing Day, but there will be an on-site sign-in table. A limited number of loaner rods and reels will be available on a first come first serve basis with a driver’s license or credit card deposit. Registration is 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m, followed by fishing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 16, 2019. For more information, call (972) 237-8100 or visit grandfungp.com."

Saturday - Sunday

World's Largest Daytona 500 Watch Party at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "Join us for the World's Largest Daytona 500 Watch Party! Camping and admission is FREE so come out and watch the Daytona 500 with us on Big Hoss, the World's Largest HDTV. We'll have both the Daytona 300 XFINITY Race and the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Big Hoss, and more!"

North American Reptile Breeders Conference and Trade Show at Arlington Convention Center

Now - Feb. 28

Thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV - "Nobody Plays More '80s" while reading and sharing "Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW"!