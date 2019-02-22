98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Feb. 22-24

If you're into the Dallas Mavericks, beads and jewelry, the Dallas Stars, RVs, records/vinyl, summer camp for kids, the history of Allen TX, educational opportunities for children, magic for kids, Monster Jams and/or Dallas Zoo penguins, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Friday - Sunday

Dallas RV Supersale at Dallas Market Hall - according to their website, "Come to Dallas Market Hall and see hundreds of RVs from RV dealers in more than 350,000 square feet of exhibit space. Major national manufacturers and top dealers will display motorhomes, fifth-wheels, travel trailers, tent trailers, RV accessories and more. Vendors will showcase related products in several booths. Take advantage of the Free Seminars throughout the day."

Saturday

DFW Record Show at Hurst Conference Center (10a-6p), with vinyl experiencing a major resurgence, you may very well find an audio gem at this gathering of sellers and collectors.

DFW Summer Camp Expo at Moody Coliseum - their Facebook page details include, "Come to the DFW Kid's Directory Summer Camp Expo to seek options to keep your children enriched, engaged and entertained the whole summer and into fall. Meet face-to-face with more than 40+ local and out-of-state summer camps, summer activities, family exhibitors, and vendors. Admission to the Expo is FREE!! You'll be able to grab information on a wide variety of camp options, many of which you might not have considered or even known about."

Allen Railroad History/Sam Bass Day Celebration at Allen Heritage Center - according to the City Of Allen, "The annual Allen Railroad History/Sam Bass Day celebration commemorates Allen being founded by the Houston and Texas Central Railroad (H&TC) in 1874. At 11:10 a.m., historian Warren Johnson tells the story of Sam Bass, then at 12:30 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m., Allen High School drama students will re-enact the famous Sam Bass robbery. Several family-friendly activities are planned—ring the Ebenezer Allen steam train bell; watch blacksmiths at work; and take your picture as part of the Sam Bass gang."

STEM Fair at Brookhaven College - per their website, "Explore the limitless opportunities in science and technology at the Brookhaven College STEM Fair Feb. 23. Feed an interest in science, technology, engineering and math, no matter your age, with hands-on activities and exhibits from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Building H. Whether you imagine technological possibilities of the future or want to map out career options, the STEM Fair will inform and entertain with activities and lectures in astronomy, geology, aerodynamics and geospatial technology. Design and build with Lego and K'nex. Play in the augmented reality sandbox. Check out the STEM lectures and museum exhibits, and browse the clubs and vendor booths."

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 4:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center