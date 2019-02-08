98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Feb. 8-10

February 8, 2019
If you're into the Dallas Mavericks, the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, travel, fishing fun for kids, jazz and Top 40 greats Spyro Gyra, Cirque du Soleil, dinosaurs, and/or the Dallas Zoo penguins, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday 

Friday - Saturday

Saturday 

Sunday

  • Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 2:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center

Now - Feb. 17

  • "Amaluna" by Cirque du Soleil at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie - website details include, "After directing her daughter's coming of age ceremony, honouring femininity, renewal, rebirth and balance, Queen Prospera causes a storm. A group of young men wash up on the isle, triggering an epic love story between Prospera’s daughter and a brave young suitor. Theirs is a love that will be tested." Congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Now - Feb. 18

  • Dinosaurs Live! at Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary - website info includes, "Encounter the 46-foot T-Rex and nine new life-size animatronic dinosaurs along the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary’s nature trails at the 13th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit always gives families and friends a fun, educational activity to enjoy together. See the dinosaurs move and hear them roar! Photo op and play area dinosaurs will be available as well. This year, the exhibit also features an outdoor fossil dig. The dinosaur trail is jogging stroller friendly (it is not suitable for strollers with small wheels or wheelchairs)."

Now - Feb. 28

