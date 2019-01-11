98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan. 11-13
If you're into film festivals, ice-skating, the Dallas Cowboys, children's art classes, professional Chinese acrobatics, the Dallas Stars, Chinese culture, the Dallas Arboretum, and/or penguins, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Sunday
Best of Fests Film Festival - website details note, "Film festivals based in Dallas, Forth Worth, and North Texas have joined forces for the first time to present a Best of Fests film festival on January 10-13, 2019. Twenty-two different film festivals will present films that either were popular with their audiences or represent their programming esthetic. The films will be screened at venues across Dallas that include Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill, and the Texas Theatre."
Friday - Monday
Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth) - their website notes, "This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth's only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement."
Saturday
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (NFL Division Round) 7:15 p.m. on FOX.
Kimbell Kids Drop-In Studio at Kimbell Art Museum - according to the website, "This free program introduces children (ages 12 and younger) and their adult companions to fun and inspiring ways to enjoy art together. Each session features a brief gallery activity and a related studio-art project. Space is limited; sign-up begins one hour prior to the program. "
Golden Dragon Acrobats at McKinney Performing Arts Center - website details include, "The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today. The reputation of the company is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty."
- Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues - 8:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Sunday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - 6:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Now - Jan. 27
- Shen Yun at Winspear Opera House - according to their website, "Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!"
Now - Jan. 31
- $5 Admission at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden - website info includes, "The weather may be chilly, but the Dallas Zoo has a cool deal for you! Bundle up and come see many of our animals for just $8 this winter.* Warm up inside our indoor learning areas including the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp."
Now - Feb. 28
Thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV - "Nobody Plays More 80s" while reading and sharing Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!