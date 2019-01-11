98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan. 11-13

Kimbell Kids Drop-In Studio at Kimbell Art Museum - according to the website, "This free program introduces children (ages 12 and younger) and their adult companions to fun and inspiring ways to enjoy art together. Each session features a brief gallery activity and a related studio-art project. Space is limited; sign-up begins one hour prior to the program. "

Golden Dragon Acrobats at McKinney Performing Arts Center - website details include, "The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today. The reputation of the company is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty."