98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan. 18-20
Friday
- Pure Prairie League at Arlington Music Hall - website details include, "When Pure Prairie League formed in the late 1960s, no one had put a label on the music they played. Although the band drew heavily from 1960s’ rock, the group added a heavy dose of country and high-flying harmony that gave it a unique sound soon to be known as country-rock. Pure Prairie League, along with groups like the Eagles, reached mainstream radio listeners by the mid-1970s, as singles like “Amie” climbed the Billboard charts. Pure Prairie League continued to record, tour, and place singles on the charts."
Saturday
Kimbell Kids Drop-In Studio at Kimbell Art Museum - their website notes, "This free program introduces children (ages 12 and younger) and their adult companions to fun and inspiring ways to enjoy art together. Each session features a brief gallery activity and a related studio-art project. Space is limited; sign-up begins one hour prior to the program."
DFW Record Show at Hurst Conference Center - per their website...
"OLD AND NEW VINYL
VINTAGE AUDIO
MODERN AUDIO EQUIPMENT
Born out of a nostalgic love for vinyl and a desperate need to fill in the holes in our collections, we bring you the newest record show in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Just think of it as the biggest record store in town."
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and March at Patty Granville Arts Center
Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets - 6:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo: All-Western Parade at Sundance Square - their website notes, "Don’t miss the tradition of the Fort Worth Stock Show’s “All Western Parade” scheduled Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Downtown Fort Worth! The Stock Show Parade is held each year on the first Saturday of the Show. More than 100,000 spectators line the streets of downtown Cowtown to watch this spectacular annual event. An all-western parade means plenty of horses and wagons – but no motorized vehicles are allowed!"
Friday - Sunday
Jurassic Quest at Fair Park - website info includes, "Jurassic Quest is Americas Largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event. Our guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest is the only Dinosaur event that has true to life size dinosaurs. From the very small, to the gigantic, sky-scraping dinosaurs that can only be seen at Jurassic Quest events. Jurassic Quest has over 80 true to life size dinosaurs in each of it's 2 events. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each one was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing this realism to life."
Saturday & Sunday
KidFilm Festival at Angelika Film Center and Cafe (Dallas) - per their website, "Welcome to the USA Film Festival, a 49-year-old, Dallas-based 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization dedicated to the recognition and promotion of excellence in the film arts. We present over 50 days of programs every year -- We're a 50-day film festival! How did we get our name? When the festival was created in 1970, it was the first program in the world to exclusively recognize and celebrate The American Filmmaker. Our program reach may have expanded since then, but we maintain our name and commitment to great works and great filmmakers who inspire us."
Now - Jan. 27
- Shen Yun at Winspear Opera House - according to their website, "Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!"
Now - Jan. 31
- $5 Admission at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden - website info includes, "The weather may be chilly, but the Dallas Zoo has a cool deal for you! Bundle up and come see many of our animals for just $8 this winter.* Warm up inside our indoor learning areas including the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp."
Now - Feb. 28
Thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV - "Nobody Plays More 80s" while reading and sharing Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!