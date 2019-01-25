98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan. 25-27

Amaluna by Cirque du Soleil at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie - website details include, "After directing her daughter's coming of age ceremony, honouring femininity, renewal, rebirth and balance, Queen Prospera causes a storm. A group of young men wash up on the isle, triggering an epic love story between Prospera’s daughter and a brave young suitor. Theirs is a love that will be tested." Congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!