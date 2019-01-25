98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan. 25-27
If you're into the Dallas Mavericks, spicy food, Chinese dancing, Asian culture, Cirque du Soleil, winter festivals, fishing for kids, children's art experiences, the Dallas Arboretum and/or penguins, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan 25-27!
Friday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:30 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Friday - Sunday
- ZestFest at Irving Convention Center at Los Colinas - website details include, "Anyone who appreciates the hotter things in life is invited to indulge in a fiery food experience January 25-27 2019 as ZestFest brings together the spiciest exhibitors and products from around the country for one sizzling weekend. ZestFest is the ultimate party for bold and flavorful food enthusiasts. Produced by Spicy Food Productions and taking place in Irving, Texas, ZestFest will be action-packed! Cooking demos by celebrity chefs, live music, interactive contests and thousands of bold food samples will make January 25-27, 2019 the zestiest weekend of the year!"
- Shen Yun at Winspear Opera House - according to their website, "Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!"
Friday - Feb. 3
- Lunar New Year Festival at Asia Times Square - Facebook details include, "The most popular festival in many Asian countries. The annual ATS Lunar New Year is the 2-weekend event with various festivities that has attracted thousands of patrons from DFW and surrounding areas. We welcome many old and new vendors with numerous activities for everyone. Cultural foods, traditional homemade to State Fair's items, KPOP dances everyday, Kidos' activities including carnival games and Chinese calligraphy, diverse performances, singing and dancing from various cultural groups, games on-stage every night (with prizes of course!), a flower market, and promotion programs at Hong Kong Market!"
Friday - Feb. 17
Amaluna by Cirque du Soleil at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie - website details include, "After directing her daughter's coming of age ceremony, honouring femininity, renewal, rebirth and balance, Queen Prospera causes a storm. A group of young men wash up on the isle, triggering an epic love story between Prospera’s daughter and a brave young suitor. Theirs is a love that will be tested." Congrats to all 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!
Saturday
- Frost Fest at Cimarron Park in Irving - according to their website, "Cold weather fun comes to Irving with the annual Frost Fest, a free winter festival, featuring rarely seen fluffy snow and fun activities. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Cimarron Park, 100 Cimarron Trail. Come enjoy the cool side of winter weather — without the freezing rain and slick roads.
The event includes:
Snow tubing hill. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall.
Play area with fresh snow every 30 minutes.
Complimentary photo station.
Train rides around the park.
Saturday - Sunday
Kimbell Kids Drop-In Studio at Kimbell Art Museum in Dallas - website info includes, "This free program introduces children (ages 12 and younger) and their adult companions to fun and inspiring ways to enjoy art together. Each session features a brief gallery activity and a related studio-art project. Space is limited; sign-up begins one hour prior to the program."
Sunday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors - 6:00 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Now - Jan. 31
- $5 Admission at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden - website info includes, "The weather may be chilly, but the Dallas Zoo has a cool deal for you! Bundle up and come see many of our animals for just $8 this winter.* Warm up inside our indoor learning areas including the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp."
Now - Feb. 28
