98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Jan. 4-6

If you're into the Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys, theatrical productions (A Bronx Tail, The Phantom of The Opera, Shen Yun), The Trains at NorthPark Center, ice-skating, and/or Samurai history, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals - 7:00 p.m - American Airlines Center

Saturday

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks - 7:15pm - AT&T Stadium

Friday - Sunday

A Bronx Tale at Winspeare Opera House - per the AT&T Performing Arts Center website, "Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s – where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from the songwriter of Beauty and the Beast, A BRONX TALE is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family. Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro and Tony® winner Jerry Zaks direct this streetwise musical- based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri’s story- that The New York Times hails as “A Critics’ Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry."

Video of A Bronx Tale coming to Dallas, TX Dec 26, 2018 - Jan 6, 2019 - On Sale 30 V2

The Phantom of The Opera at Music Hall at Fair Park - Dallas Summer Musicals' website notes, "Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will come to Dallas as part of a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score – with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” – will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour."

Video of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | On Sale Now!

Shen Yun at Eiseman Center - Richardson - according to the Shen Yun website, "Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!"

Video of Shen Yun 2019 Official Trailer

The Trains at NorthPark Center - per their website, "For the past 31 years, the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing us to serve more than 38,000 families."

Forney On Ice - per their website, "The City of Forney is excited to announce the outdoor ice skating rink will again be part of this year’s holiday recreation. The rink will be located at Forney Community Park, 241 S. FM 548, to January 6, 2019. The daily hours of operation will be a balance public skating and private ice rental for holiday or end-of-year parties."

Saturday

Now - Jan. 14

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth) - their website notes, "This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth's only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 14, 2019."

Have fun with #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!