98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 1-3

City of Lake Dallas Mardi Gras at Lake Dallas City Hall - per their website, "Celebrate all that is Mardi Gras – Music, Parades and Food! Wear your festive greens, purples and golds and collect all the beads you can as the amazing floats pass by during the parade. Visit with your neighbors and stroll the vendor market. Be sure to check out all the entries in the Mask Contest. If you don’t participate in the crawfish eating contest, make sure you are there to watch it! Returning this year, are favorites The N’awlins Gumbo Kings. They will headline the entertainment and have you dancing in the streets."