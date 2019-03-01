98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 1-3
If you're into Lionel Richie, Mardi Gras parties, Texas festivals, flea markets, Samurai history, outdoor markets, family entertainment/activities, the Dallas Mavericks, fajitas, and/or the Dallas Zoo penguins, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
Lionel Richie at Winstar Casino - (SOLD OUT!) if you have tickets, hope you have fun!
City of Lake Dallas Mardi Gras at Lake Dallas City Hall - per their website, "Celebrate all that is Mardi Gras – Music, Parades and Food! Wear your festive greens, purples and golds and collect all the beads you can as the amazing floats pass by during the parade. Visit with your neighbors and stroll the vendor market. Be sure to check out all the entries in the Mask Contest. If you don’t participate in the crawfish eating contest, make sure you are there to watch it! Returning this year, are favorites The N’awlins Gumbo Kings. They will headline the entertainment and have you dancing in the streets."
Saturday
TexFest at Downtown Carrollton Square - website info includes, "TEXFest is a FREE family event that offers local craft beers, live music, delicious treats, a photo opportunity with a live longhorn, games, a chance to test your cowboy skills on a mechanical bull, & more. TEXFest will be held rain or shine."
Market at The Star X Flea Style at Star in Frisco - webdite details include, "Market at The Star is an outdoor market in Frisco, TX at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. This pop-up event will feature a curated mix of fashion, jewelry, home décor and other unique lifestyle goods vendors on various Saturdays throughout the year. This new, open-air market will host 85+ professionally assembled 10×10 vendor booths running directly through The Star’s Entertainment District. Additional entertainment at the market will include food specials from neighboring restaurants, children’s activities and more! Entrance and parking will be free to guests."
Free Family Day at Samurai Collection - Facebook details include, "Selectively amassed by the Barbier-Mueller family over 25 years, The Samurai Collection is the largest of its kind outside of Japan. Free to the public."
Deep Ellum Outdoor Market at Wits End - Facebook info includes, "60 + Vendors, Family and Dog-friendly"
Free First Saturday at Nasher Sculpture Center - per their website, "Look, learn and love your time at the Nasher every first Saturday of the month. Bring the whole crew to create, discover and make new memories together. Each month features a rotating schedule of things to see and do."
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 7:30 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Saturday - Sunday
Fajita Fest at Traders Village - Facebook info includes, "Come out and enjoy a delicious fajita meal with rice, refried beans, freshly grilled onions and bell peppers all for only $11. But there is more than just great food all weekend. On Saturday help us celebrate Texas Independence Day with the Chris Rivers band. On Sunday join us for our Spring Tejano Festival."
Sunday
- Krewe of Barkus Dog Parade and Festival at Historic Downtown McKinney - website info includes, "2019 will be our 17th annual successful run, and Krewe of Barkus promises to be a howling hoot. In past years, more than 250 dogs participated in the parade alongside more than 4,500 spectators in awe of costumes, creatures and creativity. Patterned after the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in New Orleans, which was established to help abused and abandoned canines, Krewe of Barkus will feature a parade, vendor booths, interactive activities and more."
Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade at Bishop Arts District - according to it's Facebook page, "The 2019 Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade is Sunday, March 3, 2019. The parade begins at 4 p.m., and takes place on West Davis Street in Oak Cliff. Attending the parade is free, so tell your friends and family!"
Now - Feb. 28
