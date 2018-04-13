98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 13-15
If you are into arts festivals, gourmet food trucks, taking care of our planet, farmers markets, 16th century fun, Texas bluebonnets and/or flea markets, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Sunday
- Arts In Bloom at Historic Downtown McKinney - according to their website, "Produced and sponsored by McKinney Main Street, Arts In Bloom takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney and features 150 juried artists, the Local Artist Village, and the Student Art Tent from McKinney Independent School District all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center. A nationally recognized participant in the Main Street Program, downtown McKinney offers a unique and beautiful setting of restored, turn-of-the-century buildings that now feature cafes, offices, bars, boutiques, galleries and restaurants. During the event the streets of downtown come alive with fascinating sights and sounds as fine artists, dancers, performance artists, musicians, Texas wineries, and food vendors take part in the three-day celebration. There’s also a hands-on interactive area for children, the Kids Creation Station, where young Picasso’s can learn about art processes and create their own masterpieces."
Saturday
- Frisco StrEATS Gourmet Food Truck and Music Festival at Downtown Frisco - their Facebook page notes, "The Longest Running Food Truck Event in North Texas! Family friendly, children's area, beer and wine sales, 15+ trucks, 50+ vendors and 4 bands including Emerald City, Iron Horse Express, Cast Iron Soul and Wooden Nickel."
- Color Palooza at Old Town Lewisville - per their website, "ColorPalooza will feature a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for the whole family. Festival admission will be free, although some activities might carry a nominal charge. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a kind sculptures and paintings, marvel at colorful sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly. There will be an emphasis on interactive events for children, including inflatable play structures and creative arts and crafts stations."
- Arts District Block Party - Changing Perspectives at Dallas Arts District - their website notes, "In celebration of Dallas Arts Month, the Dallas Arts District is closing the streets for a FREE block party featuring performances by celebrated Melbourne-based Strange Fruit, a performing arts company that produces and performs a fusion of theatre, dance and circus, using a unique elevated medium. Dallas' Skyline High School Band kicks off the party at 6:00 p.m. followed by Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts' Gospel Choir. Nab your spot around the Sammons Park outside of the Winspear Opera House for Australia's Strange Fruit's performance of The Spheres at 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Other block party happenings include performances by North Texas-based artists Jessie Frye, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, Alebrije, beats and threads by Durty LaundryDJ, one-of-a-kind items from a local Makers and Artisans Faire, speed painting, dancing in the street and more! Wet your whistle with local craft beers and libations from Alamo Drafthouse Dallas / Fort Worth, and grab a dinner or dessert from a variety of gourmet food trucks. Leave your wheels at home with Lyft/Uber pickup/dropoff points in the district —$20 ride credit for new users 'DalArts'."
- The Boho Market at Dallas Farmers Market - per their Facebook page, "The Boho Market at Dallas Farmers Market is a unique event where you can shop The Boho Market’s best makers and small businesses alongside Dallas Farmers Market farmers and vendors."
- Garland Heritage Celebration at Historic Downtown Garland - according to the website, "Celebrate Garland’s rich history on Saturday, April 14 as Downtown Garland hosts the fifth annual Garland Heritage Celebration. This year the celebration will take place on the historic Downtown Square. Garland’s PLAY Streets program will be providing entertainment for children including Gaga Ball, giant Jenga and checkers, corn hole and more. Live music on the Heritage Stage starts at 5 p.m. with The Dogensteins and continues at 7 p.m. with Mike Rhyner’s band Petty Theft. Stick around between bands for a cowboy comedy show. Test your bull riding skills on the free mechanical bull, your history knowledge with the scavenger hunt and your throwin’ arm with our hat toss. Tempt your taste buds with free gourmet cotton candy available in four unique flavors: cherry, piña colada, cake batter and espresso. Intrinsic Brewery will have their creative brews available at an outdoor bar along with several snack vendors and don’t forget about the amazing downtown restaurants that surround the square! Premiering at this year's Heritage Celebration is the Landmark Museum's newest exhibit titled Garland Hats: Harry, William and John. The exhibit is about the last 100 years of men’s hat manufacturing in Garland. It tells the story of the big three: Harry, William and John. Harry Rolnick Of Byer-Rolnick Hat Co., William C. Cook of Master Hatters and John Milano of Milano Hat Co."
- EcoCoppell Earthfest at Coppell Farmers Market - according to their Facebook page, "Learn about sustainable living and shop sustainably at the same time! ecoCoppell Earthfest is an interactive community event, a celebration of Coppell’s commitment to the environment and an entertaining and educational experience!
Activities include:
• Bulk Trash Disposal
• Photo Booth
• Plant Sale
• Soulgood Food Truck
• Performances by Boxcar Bandits & Coppell Community Chorale
• Donation Collection for Metrocrest Services
• Upcycled Craft Demos Hosted by SCRAP Denton
• Art Project Sponsored by Coppell Arts Council
• Hands-on Activities for All Ages
• Face Painting & Lawn Games
Document shredding available at Coppell Service Center, 816 S. Coppell Rd.
Saturday - April 15
- Turtle Creek Spring Arts Festival at Reverchon Park - their website notes, "Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival kicks off its inaugural event in Reverchon Park, a 43-acre community park. Winding its way through the heart of Dallas, Turtle Creek is charming with its serene shores, manicured parks, walking paths and neighborhood events. Situated in the heart of Dallas, Turtle Creek borders the Downtown arts district as well as Highland Park, and the Oaklawn/ Cedar Springs neighborhoods. This event will feature up to 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters! The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, an Emerging Artists Pavilion, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives. The Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival is organized by AFFPS, who partners with more than a dozen other events, along with a board of experts in various artistic disciplines. The festival will uphold the highest standards supporting the arts and offer participating artists the environment to nurture an appreciation for their skills."
Sunday
Oak Cliff Earth Day at Lake Cliff Park - per their website, "The date for Oak Cliff Earth Day (OCED) 2018 is 11:00 to 6:00 at beautiful, historical Lake Cliff Park in Oak Cliff Texas, made available through the kindness of Dallas Park and Recreation.The OCED committee has been hard at work to ensure this year’s event is better than ever including new entertainment, activities and educational venues. Look below for what we are planning for your day on the park. Methods of transportation are: ride your bicycle (bike racks are located in the park), drive (there will be limited parking around the park or walk. If you are a vendor, a reminder notice will be forthcoming with instructions on what to expect in terms of unloading your materials, locating your booth space, parking options and expectations. Volunteers with wagons will be available to assist you to take things to your booth space. A special thanks to the Friends of Oak Cliff Park volunteers for their tireless efforts year round in caring for the park in its many beautification projects. Let’s make Oak Cliff Earth Day 2018 the best in our history, highlighting the uniqueness and beauty of Oak Cliff Texas. Peace and good will …..and may the earth be with you."
NOW - May 28
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds - their website notes, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - June 2
- Native Texas Park Bluebonnet Tours at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum - according to their website, "Saturdays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the George W. Bush Presidential Center again offers its tremendously popular, docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours. Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. On the grounds of the Bush Center, visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest."
NOW - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - their Facebook pages notes, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards Church @ the Square local mission. http://squarechurch.net/."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!