98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 20-22

If you're into Texas Rangers baseball, arts festivals, Lone Star Park horse racing, Bluebonnets, comedian Margaret Cho, bargain shopping, street fests, retro record stores, Sesame Street, 16th century culture, or flea markets, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Friday - Sunday

Spring Thoroughbred Season at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie - Saturday is dollar day!

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival at Downtown Ennis - according to their website, "Celebrating 67 Years of Ennis Bluebonnet Trails: Ennis was designated by the 1997 State Legislature as the home of the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail and was designated the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas. From April 1-30, Ennis showcases over 40 miles of mapped driving Bluebonnet Trails sponsored by the Ennis Garden Club. These trails are the oldest such trails known in the state, and tens of thousands of visitors make the short trek to Ennis to view this wonderful wildflower show. The Ennis Garden Club will drive the trails to check the bloom status each week starting in April. The Club then reports to the Ennis Convention and Visitors Bureau about the latest status of the bluebonnets so that visitors can be well informed where the best flowers are on the trails at the time of their visit. Each year, the bluebonnets will appear on different trails as these are natural to the area. In Ennis, the bluebonnets typically peak around the 3rd week of April, according to the Ennis Garden Club. This can vary year to year due to weather conditions and terrain, so please check this website or call 972-878-4748 before your visit. The Ennis CVB will be open 7 days a week in April. Bring your tour groups (church, retirement, senior, etc). If you would like to experience our trails with a garden club expert guide, there is step-on guide service available with advanced reservations for $50, payable to the Ennis Garden Club. Tours are limited so sign up early. This is an approximately 2 hour tour and requires an empty seat for the guide on your bus, motorcoach, or van. For more information on this service and for fun sample itineraries for tour groups of what to see and do in Ennis, please contact the Ennis CVB."

Margaret Cho: Fresh off the Bloat at Improv (Addison) - their website notes, "Beginning with her early days in Southern California, comedian Margaret Cho has always been the Agent Provocateur of stand up. Never one to shy away from a taboo topic, there are literally no subjects off limits. Her socially aware, no-holds-barred brand of comedy has made her both a thought leader and a tolerant teacher to those with open minds and open hearts. An accomplished performer in all formats, Margaret has conquered the worlds of film, television, books, music and theatre. Having been nominated for three Grammy Awards and one Emmy Award, her comedy tours are a constant sell-out both here and abroad. She’s had two shows debut Off-Broadway (I'm The One That I Want and The Sensuous Woman) and her last stand-up, psyCHO, was filmed at the historic Gramercy Theatre in New York City. The film and DVD releases of Margaret’s comedy shows have broken records, with I'm The One That I Want still holding the title for ‘Most Money Grossed Per Print’ for an independent film. Her other releases, which Cho fans collect and swap with zeal, include Notorious C.H.O (2001), Assassin (2005), (2003), Beautiful (2009) and Cho Dependent (2011) and psyCHO (2015). Since 1999, Margaret has been responsible for the distribution and sales of all her content via her own Clownery label. Margaret has made an indelible mark in television as well, starting in 1994 with the network comedy All American Girl, followed by one of the first “reality sitcoms,” The Cho Show on VH1, six seasons on the Lifetime series Drop Dead Diva and one season of TLC’s late night show, All About SEX. She is incredibly active in anti-racism, anti-bullying, advocating for the homeless and gay rights campaigns, and has been recognized for her unwavering dedication over the years with many accolades and awards. From her activism to her music to her stand up, Margaret is honest, forthright, passionate, uproarious, raucous, bold and unyielding: Margaret Cho is at her very best."

Antique Alley Texas - per their website, "Antique Alley Texas (AAT) is a SCATTERED, loosely organized treasure hunting adventure spanning over 30 miles. Here's the deal: TWICE per year, on the THIRD Friday, Saturday & Sunday of April and September, local families have yard sales, churches, schools & other non-profits host fundraisers, and small business owners host special events ALL during this three day festival."

EarthX Expoat Fair Park - per their website: Mission & Vision Mission: Connecting a global community to create a sustainable world for all life and future generations. Vision: Be the leading global connector and environmental forum to positively impact our world for a sustainable future History As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on environmental education and awareness, EARTHx has created the world’s largest annual forum for sharing the latest initiatives, discoveries, research, innovations, policies, and corporate practices that are reshaping our world. This three-day free event is held in April to celebrate progress, hope, and innovation and is the largest event in the world of its kind. EARTHx brings together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, speakers, interactive programming, and subject matter experts along with live music and sustainable beer and food pavilions. EARTHx creates a fun and engaging atmosphere for thought and experiential learning while encouraging attendees to be the change they wish to see in the world. What started in 2011 as an outdoor event spanning five blocks of Flora Street in Dallas’ Arts District grew to occupy approximately one million square feet of indoor and outdoor event space in Dallas’ historic Fair Park. In 2017, EARTHx hosted more than 100,000 attendees, over 900 exhibitors and 260 speakers, becoming the largest annual environmental exhibition and programming initiative in the world. While many of our efforts are centered on our EARTHxevent in April, EARTHx has also launched numerous year-round events to generate additional awareness and inspire people to get involved and help make a difference. These events include networking receptions with speaker panels, forums, film series, volunteer opportunities and environmental projects. EARTHx continues to present attendees and participants with breakthrough solutions and fascinating innovations that will empower them to make a difference in their communities and the world – 365 days a year.