98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 27-29

If you're into art festivals, jazz, car shows, fishing for kids, Latino culture, Asian culture, 16th century fun, Texas bluebonnets, plus vintage and refurbished goods, here are 98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday - Sunday

Denton Arts and Jazz Festival at Quakertown Park - per their website, "The Denton Arts and Jazz Festival has earned a solid reputation for providing the finest in entertainment and art in the North Texas Metroplex area. Founded on the belief that all forms of art should be made available to the general public FREE OF CHARGE, the event has grown into one of the largest tourist attractions in North Texas and remains Denton’s signature event. A tradition for hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, the event continues to grow and attract local, regional, statewide and national attention made possible by the generous support of Festival Sponsors and Members!" Special guest include 98.7K-LUV artist Los Lobos ("La Bamba")

Art in the Square at Southlake Town Square - according to their website, "Our festival has grown into one of the top small art shows in the nation. We look forward to celebrating our 19th year with you!"

Friday & Saturday

Plano Artfest at Downtown Plano - info from their website includes, "Plano Artfest is a FREE community event built around artistic inclusiveness, creative curiosities, and cultural connection. The festival began in 2015 with a simple movie screening and the beloved Chalk It Up competition, and has since continued to grow into an experience that showcases the work of local artists and provides an opportunity for the Plano community to explore traditional and contemporary forms of art. The 2018 festival will include a week of community art programming that culminates in a two-day festival in the Downtown Plano Arts District. The festival begins on Friday, April 27th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday the 28th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, contemporary art installations, performances from local arts groups, a makers market of craftsman and artisans, family chalk art, a kids zone with bounce houses, and much more! Come let your creativity loose!"

Saturday

Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society's Classic and Antique Car Show (UPDATED) at Burleson Park - their Facebook page notes, "This family oriented charity event celebrates the cultural traditions represented in our automotive history and endeavors to inspire passionate community support for the preservation of historic homes, buildings, landmarks, and parks."

Wheels of Hope Car Show at Historic Downtown Garland - according to their Facebook page, "ISave the date and make plans to join us for the 4th Annual Wheels of Hope Car Show. This year we will feature the Stratoblasters who are a local band that plays some of the greatest guitar based blues and rock in the state. G.I.S.D. will provide plenty of attractions also including the Mariachi Band, SGHS Auto Body Hood Art, Drumline and several groups from the new Career Technology Center. Kids will have plenty to do with our Face Painting and Hubcap Art booths. Downtown Garland will once again provide the perfect backdrop to what has become one of the area's best classic car shows."

Fishin' Fun at Gussie Field Watterworth Park - 2610 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch - Ages 16 & under - per their website, "Rawhide Creek will be stocked full of fish so bring your fishing pole or borrow one of ours to catch the big one! Ever expanding the range of fun, with fish, the 2018 edition of Fishin’ Fun in Farmers Branch will feature many activities during the event, set for Saturday, April 28 around Rawhide Creek at Gussie Field Watterworth Park near City Hall. Fishin’ Fun is free! Loaner fishing equipment and bait is available at no charge. No Registration Required. Event Hotline: 972.919.1433"

Up, Up and Away: Festival of Flightat Prestwick STEM Academy - according to their Facebook page, "The Up, Up & Away! Festival of Flight, presented by The Tribute Lakeside Golf and Resort Community and the City of The Colony, returns for a fourth year. Celebrating all forms of flight, the festival will feature all kinds of fun flying activities!



Scheduled Activities:



• Kite flying

• Butterfly bracelet craft

• Paper airplane making

• Spinorama swings

• Uproar Demolition ride

• Blackland Prairie Raptor Center presentation

• Frontier Flyer from Frontiers of Flight Museum

• Professor of Pop bubble show

• Temporary glitter tattoos

• Frisbee giveaways

• Musical performances on the stage

• Food trucks: Chef Cassy, Bombay Street Food, and DFW Ice Cream

• Showing of "Planes", rated PG

...and more!



Bring the entire family to this all ages outdoor celebration. For more information, please contact The Colony Parks and Recreation Department at (972)625-1106."

Kid Fish at City Lake Park in Mesquite - their website notes, "Mesquite Parks and Recreation and Community Heart of Mesquite are proud to announce the annual KidFish event at City Lake Park, 403 South Galloway Avenue, on April 28. Registration: 8 - 8:30 a.m. (Download Registration Form Here) Tournament: 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Awards to follow. All fishing participants must register for the event at City Lake Park. Limited poles and bait are provided. Participants may use their own fishing gear. City Lake Park is generously stocked with catfish prior to the event, which increases children's odds of a memorable experience. The event is free, and we hope that through participation in the event, kids gain an appreciation for the sport of fishing as well as awareness for the environment and its natural resources. Prizes and trophies will be awarded immediately following the final measuring and weigh-in of the fish."