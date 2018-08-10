98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 10-12

Texas Live Family Fun Day at Texas Live - per their website, "Bring the kids out for a day of fun to our FREE family event at Texas Live!. Enjoy live music and entertainment from Arlington’s’ premiere family performers, plus arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painters, jugglers, puppets, sports games, giveaways, and more! All ages are welcome to participate."

Water Gun Fight at Klyde Warren Park - their Facebook page notes, "It's Texas. It's hot. Let's cool down with a good ol' watergun fight!



Rules:

This is a kid-friendly event.

No water balloons.

Make sure your gun does not look like a real gun.

Only drench people holding a watergun.

Only drench people in the park.



Keep it in the park! This event will not be flowing into the streets. Any shenanigans and we'll no longer be able to host this event.



You can fill water up there.

Dress to get soaking wet.



FREE Event - I know people tried selling tickets in previous years - do not get scammed!



Subject to cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances - no complaining if that happens."