98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 10-12
If you're into the Marvel universe, "Texas Live" and Rangers baseball, gaming, the Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan, Klyde Warren Park water gun fights, outdoor music, family entertainment, Salsa dancing, Trinity River Audubon Center, or repurposed and vintage goods, water balloon fights, or Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Sunday
- Marvel Universe Live at American Airlines Center
- Texas Live Grand Opening: Texas Rangers at NY Yankees Watch Party at Texas Live
- QuakeCon at Gaylord Texan - their website notes, "QuakeCon is an annual celebration of games and the people who play them. Founded in 1996 by a group of friends on IRC, QuakeCon has grown to become one of the most distinguished festivals in gaming, welcoming thousands of gamers from around the globe to participate in the annual four-day event. QuakeCon features North America’s largest BYOC (Bring-Your-Own-Computer) LAN Party, tournaments, exhibits, workshops, sneak peeks of Bethesda’s upcoming games, and more. QuakeCon is free and open to the public thanks to the support of id Software, Bethesda Softworks, the QuakeCon volunteer staff, and its event sponsors and exhibitors."
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine Summer Blast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
Texas Live Family Fun Day at Texas Live - per their website, "Bring the kids out for a day of fun to our FREE family event at Texas Live!. Enjoy live music and entertainment from Arlington’s’ premiere family performers, plus arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painters, jugglers, puppets, sports games, giveaways, and more! All ages are welcome to participate."
Water Gun Fight at Klyde Warren Park - their Facebook page notes, "It's Texas. It's hot. Let's cool down with a good ol' watergun fight!
Rules:
This is a kid-friendly event.
No water balloons.
Make sure your gun does not look like a real gun.
Only drench people holding a watergun.
Only drench people in the park.
Keep it in the park! This event will not be flowing into the streets. Any shenanigans and we'll no longer be able to host this event.
You can fill water up there.
Dress to get soaking wet.
FREE Event - I know people tried selling tickets in previous years - do not get scammed!
Subject to cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances - no complaining if that happens."
Saturdays - Aug. 25
- Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park - their Facebook page notes, "It's back! Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm - 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks. Salsa Lessons from 6:30pm – 7:00pm Salsa Bands Schedule: August 4th - Havana NRG (Dallas), August 11th - Son Saraguey (Dallas), August 18th - Carabali (Dallas) and August 25th - Tumbaka (Houston)
Saturdays - Aug. 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
Deep Ellum Water Balloon Wars at Trees - their website notes, "Join us August 12th, 2018 from Noon-6PM as get wet and wild with water slides, music, food, libations and more in the heart of Deep Ellum - Dallas, Texas. This adults-only event supports the efforts of Deep Ellum Community Association and Foundation 45. These non-profit organizations work to improve our local community through a variety of services. This event is strictly 18 & up. No pets are allowed for their own safety. In the event of inclement weather, the Water Balloon Wars will be rescheduled for August 19th. All ticket sales are final."
Sundays - Sept. 2
Sundays - Sept. 16 (Sunday Aug. 19)
- Pix on the Plaza: Tom Hanks in "Big" at Toyota Music Factory - their website notes, "Join us for Pix on the Plaza presented by Alamo Drafthouse Dallas/Fort Worth Cinema at 6:30 pm at the outdoor plaza at Toyota Music Factory. Round up your friends and family (pups, too!), bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a FREE outdoor movie night in Toyota Music Factory. Free parking and fun for the whole family with restaurant or movie validation."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!