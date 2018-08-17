98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 17-19
If you're into the Texas Rangers, the Big3 Playoffs, home improvement, the Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan, outdoor music, Grand Prairie's Hatch Chili Festival, luaus, Salsa dancing, Trinity River Audubon Center, Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion, or outdoor movies, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
NOW - Aug. 25
NOW - Sept. 3
- DFW Restaurant Week (continues) - their website notes, "DFW Restaurant Week is the single largest culinary event in DFW with a 21-year history showcasing North Texas as a premier dining destination. It provides diners the opportunity to enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at the area’s finest restaurants while raising money for local charities.
Week 2: Aug 20-26
Week 3: Aug 27 – Sept 3
A portion of the proceeds benefit our two most beloved charities: North Texas Food Bank & Lena Pope Home.
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Big3 Playoffs at American Airlines Center - per their website, "With the 2018 BIG3 regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s playoff time. The BIG3 returns to American Airlines Center on Friday night, with all eight teams in action. The first two games will determine the order of finish for teams 5 through 8, and then the two semifinal playoff games will determine which teams meet at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 24 for the 2018 BIG3 Championship."
Friday - Sunday
- Fort Worth Home and Garden Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center - their website notes, "For nearly 40 years the Texas Home & Garden Show series has connected home and garden professionals and consumers. These events are Texas homeowners best resource for expert advice, money saving tips, remodeling ideas, landscape features and everything you need for your home and garden! Plan to bring the whole family to one of our nine shows hosted in the spring, summer and fall."
- 31st annual Lions Club Balloon Festival at Unity Park in Highland Village - per their website, "The 31th Annual Highland Village Lions Balloon Festival on August 17-19, 2018 will feature fun for the whole family! Come out to Unity Park and enjoy the Kids Zone, Food, Live Music, a Car Show, Vendor and Exhibitors Booths and of course the iconic Hot Air Balloons. There is no entry fee to the festival. ($5.00 donation is requested for parking)."
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine Summer Blast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
Hatch Chile Fest at Market Square - per their website, "Get your hot roasted Hatch chiles at Grand Prairie Farmers Market’s 8th annual Hatch Chile Festival. The festival will feature both raw and roasted Hatch chiles sold by the pound, live music, food, beer and much more! Also, shop the market’s fresh produce, baked goods, coffee, tea, tamales, jellies and relishes, grass-fed meats, homemade soaps, candles and more."
F.O.E. Summer Luau at Fraternal Order of Eagles - according to their Facebook page, "Grab your grass skirt, and your Lei’s and let’s HULA around the social hall!! ------
Social Hour is from 6-7pm -- --
The grand entrance or the roasted pig -- will be at 7pm and dinner will be served then. Lots of sides, salads and desserts!! -- --
Karaoke by David Frederick from 8-10:30pm --
Pre-sale tickets go one sal Aug 3 thru August 17th. $15 presale $20 at the door
All proceeds benefits Jimmy Durante Children’s Fund in support of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center!
- Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Saturdays - Aug. 25
- Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park - their Facebook page notes, "It's back! Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm - 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks. Salsa Lessons from 6:30pm – 7:00pm Salsa Bands Schedule: August 18th - Carabali (Dallas) and August 25th - Tumbaka (Houston)
Saturdays - Aug. 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels - 2:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Sundays - Sept. 2
Sundays - Sept. 16 (Sunday Aug. 19)
- Pix on the Plaza: The Goonies at Toyota Music Factory - their website notes, "Join us for Pix on the Plaza presented by Alamo Drafthouse Dallas/Fort Worth Cinema at 6:30 pm at the outdoor plaza at Toyota Music Factory. Round up your friends and family (pups, too!), bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a FREE outdoor movie night in Toyota Music Factory. Free parking and fun for the whole family with restaurant or movie validation."
