98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 24-26
If you're into Mexican Fairs, the North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, the Dallas Cowboys, the Tejano Music Festival at Traders Village, the Star in Frisco, the Dallas Arboretum, DFW Restaurant Week, the Grapevine Summer Blast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan, the Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park, the Vitruvian Salsa Festival, the Trinity River Audubon Center, Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion, or Pix On The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW.
Friday - Sunday
- Feria de Mexico at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie - per their Facebook page, "The Palenque Feria de Mexico is here with the traditions of our land and the greatest artists of the moment, from the 16th to the 26th of August with presentations by the MS Band, The Phantom, Voice of Command, The Northern Machinery, Marisela, Teo Gonzalez, Wrestling, AAA, Arturo Vargas and many more!"
- North Texas Fair and Rodeo at the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton
Friday - Tuesday
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Open Practice at Star in Frisco - according to their website, "The Dallas Cowboys will host a free Back To Football event that will include the 2018 Training Camp presented by American Airlines, interactive experiences on Tostitos Championship Plaza, and retail and restaurant offers throughout The Star District in Frisco August 20-28."
Saturday
Tejano Music Festival at Traders Village - their website notes:
Tejanotothebone.com will host a “Tejano August Music Festival” for the entire family. This is an outdoor concert with live Tejano music. There will be DJ’s playing games with audience participation and prizes. The concert will take place in the Big Red Patio next to the family entertainment area where there is shopping, rides, games and fun for the whole family. The popular band Conjunto Dispuesto will open the show and the A-T Boyz will close this afternoon of great Tejano music. The music starts at 1pm and is Free to the Public.
Admission to Traders Village is FREE and it’s just $4.00 to park. Traders Village is centrally located in Grand Prairie, Texas just minutes from Six Flags Over Texas, off Highway 360 on Mayfield Road.
Traders Village . . . SAVE MONEY, HAVE FUN!
For more info call 972-647-2331.
Come out and celebrate over 40 years of fun at Traders Village!
Back to Football Festival at Star in Frisco - per their website, "Celebrate Back to Football and enjoy family-friendly activities inside Ford Center on Saturday, August 25th, including music from DJ EJ, inflatables, rock climbing wall, Dallas Cowboys Alumni autographs, performances by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, Cowboys Football Academy drills & games and more! Admission and parking are free."
NOW - Aug. 31
August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum - per their website:
August 1-31, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
General Admission is $2, Parking is $5, and entry into the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden is only an additional $2. Plus we have budget-friendly menu items including includes $1 sodas, juice and frozen pops, $2 root beer floats and hot dogs, and $4 brownie sundaes.
NOW - Sept. 3
- DFW Restaurant Week (continues) - their website notes, "DFW Restaurant Week is the single largest culinary event in DFW with a 21-year history showcasing North Texas as a premier dining destination. It provides diners the opportunity to enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at the area’s finest restaurants while raising money for local charities.
Week 2: Aug 20-26
Week 3: Aug 27 – Sept 3
A portion of the proceeds benefit our two most beloved charities: North Texas Food Bank & Lena Pope Home.
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine Summer Blast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
- Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park - (FINAL SATURDAY!) their Facebook page notes, "It's back! Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm - 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks. Salsa Lessons from 6:30pm – 7:00pm Salsa Bands Schedule: August 18th - Carabali (Dallas) and August 25th - Tumbaka (Houston)
Saturdays - Aug. 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sundays - Sept. 2
Sundays - Sept. 16
- Pix on the Plaza: Jurassic Park at Toyota Music Factory - their website notes, "Join us for Pix on the Plaza presented by Alamo Drafthouse Dallas/Fort Worth Cinema at 6:30 pm at the outdoor plaza at Toyota Music Factory. Round up your friends and family (pups, too!), bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a FREE outdoor movie night in Toyota Music Factory. Free parking and fun for the whole family with restaurant or movie validation."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!