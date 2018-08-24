98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 24-26

Tejano Music Festival at Traders Village - their website notes:

Tejanotothebone.com will host a “Tejano August Music Festival” for the entire family. This is an outdoor concert with live Tejano music. There will be DJ’s playing games with audience participation and prizes. The concert will take place in the Big Red Patio next to the family entertainment area where there is shopping, rides, games and fun for the whole family. The popular band Conjunto Dispuesto will open the show and the A-T Boyz will close this afternoon of great Tejano music. The music starts at 1pm and is Free to the Public.

Admission to Traders Village is FREE and it’s just $4.00 to park. Traders Village is centrally located in Grand Prairie, Texas just minutes from Six Flags Over Texas, off Highway 360 on Mayfield Road.

For more info call 972-647-2331.

