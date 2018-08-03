98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 3-5

Watermelon Festival at Dallas Farmers Market - according to their website, "We’re kicking off National Farmers Market week (set by the National Farmers Market Coalition as August 5-11th) with family-friendly activities at the weekend market! Besides having mounds of melons for picking out and taking home, we’ll have a full day filled with family fun activities, including a barn-yard petting zoo, watermelon themed kids crafts, story time, watermelon games, tastings, demonstrations, dancing and live music on stage. Visitors should also bring their market bag, as the weekend market will be in full swing. Farms, ranches, artisanal foods and artisan craft vendors will be in the mix too."