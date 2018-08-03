98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Aug. 3-5
If you're into Rangers baseball, the music of Tejano legend "Selena, Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan, watermelon festivals, the history of the Samurai, MOPAR at Texas Motor Speedway, Salsa dancing, Trinity River Audubon Center, outdoor movies, 1980's movies, or Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
- Addison Summer Series: Bidi Bidi Banda ("Selena" tribute) at Addison Circle Park - per the band's Facebook page, "Bidi Bidi Banda is Austin's first all-star Selena Tribute. Comprised of members of some of Austin's premier Latin bands, Bidi Bidi Banda is the refried dream of Stephanie Bergara, a native Austinite who grew up listening to Tejano radio and singing in to a hair brush while wearing her mother's red lipstick. The band's interpretation of Selena's greatest hits will leave you belting lyrics, doing the washing machine and reliving greatness of the Queen of Tejano "
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
- Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles - 7:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Watermelon Festival at Dallas Farmers Market - according to their website, "We’re kicking off National Farmers Market week (set by the National Farmers Market Coalition as August 5-11th) with family-friendly activities at the weekend market! Besides having mounds of melons for picking out and taking home, we’ll have a full day filled with family fun activities, including a barn-yard petting zoo, watermelon themed kids crafts, story time, watermelon games, tastings, demonstrations, dancing and live music on stage. Visitors should also bring their market bag, as the weekend market will be in full swing. Farms, ranches, artisanal foods and artisan craft vendors will be in the mix too."
Free Family Day at Samurai Collection - their Facebook page notes, "Selectively amassed by the Barbier-Mueller family over 25 years, The Samurai Collection is the largest of its kind outside of Japan. Free to the public."
- We Are Mopar Car Show at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "CALLING ALL MOPAR owners! Unite and celebrate your Mopar community by taking part in one of the best Mopar gatherings. Whether your Mopar taste is vintage, modern, performance or cosmetic… WE ARE MOPAR is the place for you. This event brought thousands of owners from across the world to the gates of The Great American Speedway and its time for YOU to experience it. JOIN US for the WE ARE MOPAR show hosted by DFWLX! We are returning to Texas Motor Speedway, the great american speedway, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday August 4, 2018, from 3pm-11pm."
Saturdays - Aug. 25
- Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park - their Facebook page notes, "It's back! Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm - 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks. Salsa Lessons from 6:30pm – 7:00pm Salsa Bands Schedule: August 4th - Havana NRG (Dallas), August 11th - Son Saraguey (Dallas), August 18th - Carabali (Dallas) and August 25th - Tumbaka (Houston)
Saturdays - Aug. 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles - 2:05 p.m. - Globe Life Park
Sundays - Aug. 19
- Class of '88 Film Series at Texas Theatre - Sunday Aug. 5 - Eight Men Out
Sundays - Sept. 2
Sundays - Sept. 16
- Pix on the Plaza: Toy Story 3 at Toyota Music Factory - their website notes, "Join us for Pix on the Plaza presented by Alamo Drafthouse Dallas/Fort Worth Cinema at 6:30 pm at the outdoor plaza at Toyota Music Factory. Round up your friends and family (pups, too!), bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a FREE outdoor movie night in Toyota Music Factory. Free parking and fun for the whole family with restaurant or movie validation."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!