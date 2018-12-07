98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Dec. 7-9

The 12 Days of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum - according to their website, "Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate collection of 25-foot Victorian style gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and music made famous by the beloved Christmas carol. Each gazebo will be encased in glass and extravagantly decorated on all sides to provide a dramatic, three-dimensional experience, and will feature mechanical parts and festive music that will assist in bringing the characters to an even more life-like state. Enjoy the .75-mile walk through the garden exhibit, as you witness these handcrafted gazebos spread across our winter wonderland."