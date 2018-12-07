98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Dec. 7-9
If you're into the Dallas Stars, Home Alone, health & fitness, The Price Is Right, The Urban Flea, the Dallas Cowboys, The Dallas Mavericks, Christmas activities, the Dallas Arboretum, the BMW Dallas Marathon, and/or ice-skating, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Friday - Saturday
- Texas Theatre/Majestic Theatre - Home Alone (1990), directed by Chris Columbus, and written by John Hughes.
- BMW Dallas Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center - their website notes, "The Health & Fitness Expo is a two-day event filled with merchandise, information and exhibits related to the running, fitness and health industries. The Health & Fitness Expo is held in conjunction with the BMW Dallas Marathon Weekend of Events and will serve as the official packet pick-up location for all runners. Admission into the Expo is free."
- The Price Is Right Live! (The Theatre at Grand Prairie) - website info includes, "The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show from Plinko™, to Cliffhangers™, to The Big Wheel™, and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for nearly nine years, the Price Is Right Live! has given away more than 10 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets. If you enjoy the rush of emotions experienced while watching the show on television, just imagine the possibilities if you were actually in the audience watching it live."
Saturday
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - Facebook into includes, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards Church @ the Square local mission. http://squarechurch.net/."
Dallas Cowboys Rally Day at AT&T Stadium - per their website, "Rally Days presented by SeatGeek give NFL fans an experience of a lifetime the day prior to Cowboys home games. Enjoy activities on the same field that both teams will play on the next day, get a behind the scenes tour of AT&T Stadium and so much more."
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets - 5 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Saturday - Sunday
- Christmas At The Beach in Little Elm - website details include, "Saturday, 6-10 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures, train rides, and s'mores on the beach. Sunday, 2-8 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures, train rides, and s'mores on the beach."
Sunday
- BMW Dallas Marathon - according to their website, "The Dallas Marathon is a nonprofit organization with a focus on promoting health and physical fitness through running events and related activities. Established in 1971, the history of the organization encompasses tremendous growth and produces what has become Dallas’ largest and Texas’ longest running marathon, the BMW Dallas Marathon, as well as the Half Marathon, the SMU Cox School of Business Relay and several other events throughout race weekend. Running the marathon in Dallas highlights the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods, entertainment districts and iconic Dallas landmarks. Hundreds of thousands of spectators join in BMW Dallas Marathon Day – the second Sunday of December – lining the streets and neighborhoods to cheer on participants in a race that is recognized as the official marathon of the City of Dallas."
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 3:25 p.m. - AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Now - Dec. 15
- Christmas On The Square at Historic Downtown Garland - website details include, "Join us at the Downtown Garland Square, 520 W State St., during the month of December, as the City of Garland invites you to Christmas on the Square. More than 100,000 lights bring the holiday season to life. Whether you’re walking or driving through, this event will bring out your holiday spirit as the lights dance to the holiday music over the radio."
Now - Dec. 22
- The Christmas Spectacular At The Star - their website notes, "Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more. The Christmas Spectacular presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb is a weekly holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, appearances by Santa, and more. The Christmas Spectacular will take place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star every Friday and Saturday at 6pm, with special guests lighting the tree each night! Admission and parking are free.
Now - Dec. 31
The 12 Days of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum - according to their website, "Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate collection of 25-foot Victorian style gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and music made famous by the beloved Christmas carol. Each gazebo will be encased in glass and extravagantly decorated on all sides to provide a dramatic, three-dimensional experience, and will feature mechanical parts and festive music that will assist in bringing the characters to an even more life-like state. Enjoy the .75-mile walk through the garden exhibit, as you witness these handcrafted gazebos spread across our winter wonderland."
Now - Jan. 1
ICE! - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Gaylord Texan - per their website, "ICE! - our signature holiday attraction is back with a new theme for 2018! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice."
Now - Jan. 6
- The Trains at NorthPark Center - per their website, "For the past 31 years, the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing us to serve more than 38,000 families."
- Forney On Ice - per their website, "The City of Forney is excited to announce the outdoor ice skating rink will again be part of this year’s holiday recreation. The rink will be located at Forney Community Park, 241 S. FM 548, to January 6, 2019. The daily hours of operation will be a balance public skating and private ice rental for holiday or end-of-year parties."
Now - Jan. 14
- Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth) - their website notes, "This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth's only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 14, 2019."
Enjoy the weekend with #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!