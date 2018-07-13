98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 13-15

Dallas Derby Devils at NYTEX Sports Centre - per their Facebook page, Slaughterers vs Crew/Shifters vs Hotties - "It’s time to gear up and get ready to skate! Dallas’ league consists of five home teams: Death Row Rumblers, Slaughterers Roller Derby Team, The Wrecking Crew, High Seas Hotties, and Suicide Shifters. There are also two travel teams that make up the Dallas Derby Devils All-Stars: The Army of Darkness, and The Battalion of Doom. With transfer skaters entering the league from across the country, and veteran skaters switching teams, this season will have new team lineups, which of course will shake things for exciting games this year! Not only are these ladies strong skaters on the track, but they also empower themselves off the track by giving back to the DFW community. This game we are giving back to @WingsofHopeEquitherapy and can't wait to work with them during the year. The Dallas Derby Devils is a non-profit league who relies on the time and effort from their skaters and volunteers to help run the league. The third game of the season is on July 14th, 2018 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills. Doors open at 6pm and the first whistle at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.derbydevils.com/tickets/ for just $12, or also at the door for $15. Children under ten have free admission and don’t forget to check out the delicious ZuRoma North Richland Hills Italian food and drinks that are available for purchase. Gather your friends and family and head over to watch the Dallas Derby Devil’s season opener for an exciting night of #rollerderby!"