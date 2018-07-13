98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 13-15
If you enjoy Shakespeare, Fantasy Football, Texas Motor Speedway drag racing, fireworks, outdoor entertainment, fresh peaches, roller derby, vinyl records, the Dallas Zoo, the Trinity River, vintage and repurposed items or Panther Island Pavilion, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
Shakespeare in the Park: The Taming of the Shrew at Samuell-Grand Park - per their website, "The wealthy Baptista wants to find matches for his daughters. Suitors swarm around sweet Bianca, but temperamental older sister Katherina spurns any man who darkens her door. Enter the dashing Petruchio, whose wits and determination ignite a comedic battle of the sexes. A hilarious, delirious tangle of masquerades and misdirection plays out against a backdrop of the affluent society of the Hamptons during the American suffragette movement in 1910. And in the end, the surprising love story dares to ask what roles we play . . . and, underneath, who we really are."
Friday - Saturday
National Fantasy Football Convention at Will Rogers Memorial Center - website details include, "The National Fantasy Football Convention is built by fans for the fans. Connecting you to the game we all love in the newest and most innovative ways. At the NFFC you can interact with hundreds of NFL players, talk fantasy with industry experts, explore and shop in the Fan Expo Hall, attend exciting events at the NFFC stages, party with players, get photos and autographs, toss the pigskin on the NFFC Field and so, so much more. Join us for an experience unlike any other, bringing the game to you like never before. "
Fridays - July 27
- Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags is heads-up, street-style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road, and the events are open to any automobile (excluding back half cars or trucks) and any driver over the age of 18.
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
- Parker County Peach Festival at Downtown Weatherford - their website notes, "Take a trip back to yesteryear at the Parker County Peach Festival, held in Historic Downtown Weatherford, Saturday, July 14th, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. 2018 marks the 34th Annual Peach Festival which always takes place on the second Saturday in July. Admission is only $5 for adults and FREE for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance for a discounted price of $4 at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce office at 401 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, Texas 76086."
Dallas Derby Devils at NYTEX Sports Centre - per their Facebook page, Slaughterers vs Crew/Shifters vs Hotties - "It’s time to gear up and get ready to skate! Dallas’ league consists of five home teams: Death Row Rumblers, Slaughterers Roller Derby Team, The Wrecking Crew, High Seas Hotties, and Suicide Shifters. There are also two travel teams that make up the Dallas Derby Devils All-Stars: The Army of Darkness, and The Battalion of Doom. With transfer skaters entering the league from across the country, and veteran skaters switching teams, this season will have new team lineups, which of course will shake things for exciting games this year! Not only are these ladies strong skaters on the track, but they also empower themselves off the track by giving back to the DFW community. This game we are giving back to @WingsofHopeEquitherapy and can't wait to work with them during the year. The Dallas Derby Devils is a non-profit league who relies on the time and effort from their skaters and volunteers to help run the league. The third game of the season is on July 14th, 2018 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills. Doors open at 6pm and the first whistle at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.derbydevils.com/tickets/ for just $12, or also at the door for $15. Children under ten have free admission and don’t forget to check out the delicious ZuRoma North Richland Hills Italian food and drinks that are available for purchase. Gather your friends and family and head over to watch the Dallas Derby Devil’s season opener for an exciting night of #rollerderby!"
Grand Opening Party at Panther City Vinyl - the Magnolia Ave. record store Facebook page notes, "Grand Opening Party! Come celebrate our permanent location. There will be drinks & snacks. Special performances by DJ Phil Ford, Tornup, Mean Motor Scooter & Vaden Todd Lewis."
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo (FINAL NIGHT!) - per their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park."
Saturdays - August 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sundays - Sept 2
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!