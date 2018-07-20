98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 20-22
If you're into soul singer Sam Smith, Rangers baseball, 'One Direction'/solo star Niall Horan, the Dallas Boat Expo, the Asian Film Festival, Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway, Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan, the Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park, Moon Day at Frontiers of Flight Museum, the Trinity River Audubon Center, the Plano Family Expo, 1980's movies, or Sunday Funday at Panther Island Pavilion, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- British soul singer Sam Smith at American Airlines Center - hear this (4) time Grammy Award winner perform his hits "Stay with Me", "I'm Not The Only One", "Too Good at Goodbyes" and more!
- Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians - 7:05p - Globe Life Park - with 98.7K-LUV Karaoke Night and fireworks synchronized to 98.7K-LUV music!
- 'One Direction' member/solo artist Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris at Dos Equis Pavilion (formerly Starplex Pavilion) - Dallas
Friday - Sunday
Friday - Thursday
Asian Film Festival of Dallas at Angelika Film Center and Cafe - Dallas - their website notes, "The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and supporting emerging and established Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and sharing the rich diversity of Asian culture through the medium of cinema. Over the last fifteen years, the festival has provided opportunities for over 400 Asian and Asian American filmmakers and documentarians to share their vision, often providing the only venue for their films to be shown in Dallas. The films have also allowed festival goers a chance to experience other lives and cultures without leaving their seats. This year, AFFD is proud to celebrate its 17th annual film festival, July 19-26, 2018, at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas. As we do every year, we will be featuring films from across the world, including films from Asian filmmakers right here in the USA."
Fridays - July 27
- Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags is heads-up, street-style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road, and the events are open to any automobile (excluding back half cars or trucks) and any driver over the age of 18.
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
Moon Day at Frontiers of Flight Museum - according to their website, "Moon Day honors previous space flight accomplishments and focuses on current and future activities in space exploration. This year our STEM-focused event also celebrates the upcoming 50th Anniversary of the Apollo VII mission and includes exhibits, programs, and classes for all ages. Moon Day is presented in collaboration with the National Space Society of North Texas."
- Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians - 7:05p - Globe Life Park
Saturdays - August 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
- Plano Family Expo at Plano Event Center - their website notes, "North Texans! Welcome to the annual Plano Family Expo – A family fun filled event designed by families for families. Sunday, July 22, 2018 at The Plano Event Center from 10am-4pm.
FREE ADMISSION
FREE PARKING
FREE WiFi
FREE FUN
Come and enjoy interactive family activities, informative and educational lectures, classes geared towards families and fun, family services near you, community networking, performances. competitions and entertainment, parent pampering and MORE!"
Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians - 2:05p - Globe Life Park
Sundays - Aug. 19
- Class of '88 Film Series at Texas Theatre 07/22 - The Land Before Time, 08/05 - Eight Men Out, 0819 - Big
Sundays - Sept. 2
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!