98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 20-22

Asian Film Festival of Dallas at Angelika Film Center and Cafe - Dallas - their website notes, "The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and supporting emerging and established Asian and Asian-American filmmakers and sharing the rich diversity of Asian culture through the medium of cinema. Over the last fifteen years, the festival has provided opportunities for over 400 Asian and Asian American filmmakers and documentarians to share their vision, often providing the only venue for their films to be shown in Dallas. The films have also allowed festival goers a chance to experience other lives and cultures without leaving their seats. This year, AFFD is proud to celebrate its 17th annual film festival, July 19-26, 2018, at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas. As we do every year, we will be featuring films from across the world, including films from Asian filmmakers right here in the USA."