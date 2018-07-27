98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: July 27-29
If you're into Star Wars, fireworks, outdoor concerts, movies in parks, the Trinity River, repurposed goods, salsa dancing, or water fun, here are 98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
Stars Wars: The Last Jedi at Frisco Commons Park - per their Facebook page, "Join Frisco Parks & Recreation Department for "July is Parks & Rec Month" for a free outdoor movie at the Frisco Commons Amphitheater. We are featuring Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so bring your blanket or chairs and your movie snacks and get ready to enjoy a night in one of our most beautiful parks."
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
Family Night Out: Food, Fun and Fireworks at Central Park in Garland - Facebook details include, "Join us as we close out our Parks and Recreation Month celebration with a bang! Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy local food trucks, children’s entertainment, bounce houses, games, and the best party music to rock out to with entertainment from "Coverdown Band". Fireworks will conclude the evening at dark."
Saturdays - Aug. 31
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland. Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
Salsa Sundays at Scout in Shatler Hotel - Downtown Dallas - according to their website, "FREE with RSVP. Free Beginner Classes By Mahsh & DJ Wander. Every other Sunday. Margarita & Queso Specials. SCOUT consists of seated dining and standing room. A RSVP does not guarantee a seat. Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.
Sundays - Sept. 2
Have fun with 98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!