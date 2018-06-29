98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 29 - July 1

If you're into the Texas Rangers, circuses, The Lion King, drag races, fireworks, outdoor music/entertainment, live Texas creepy crawlers, early 4th of July celebrations, the Trinity River, The Dallas Zoo, or vintage and repurposed goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Friday - 4th Of July

UniverSoul Circus at Southwest Center Mall - their website notes, "A spectacle of global proportions, the extra special 25th Anniversary edition of everybody's favorite circus will take you on an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances! Bringing you brand new acts from Russia, Trinidad, South Africa, Mongolia, Cuba, China, Ethiopia, and the good ole USA...get ready for a bigger, faster, louder, funkier show like no other with EVEN MORE SOUL!"

Friday - July 7

The Lion King at Music Hall at Fair Park - according to their website, "Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Music Hall at Fair Park! More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice."

Fridays - July 24

Fridays - August 31

Saturday

Fangs Family Festival at Texas Discovery Gardens - their website notes, "Learn all about native Texas snakes, tarantulas, and other animals with venomous fangs! Join us for ongoing talks, crafts, and animal encounters."

Market Street Allen USA Celebration at Celebration Park - according to their website, "Centered around the theme of being "First to the Fourth," Market Street Allen USA serves as the community's Fourth of July celebration, uniquely held the last Saturday of June every year, happening this year at 4 p.m. June 30, 2018 at Celebration Park in Allen, TX. (FREE to attend.) Being the last Saturday in June allows the event to be a standout among area cities' celebrations and promotes attendance locally, regionally and statewide. You asked, and we listened! Due to an overwhelming request, Allen has your summer covered by once again getting three of DFW's best party bands for 2018 Market Street Allen USA Celebration: Infinite Journey, the M80s and, back by popular demand, the Emerald City Band! Be sure to mark your calendars on June 30 for DFW's biggest summer party!

Forney's Independence Day Celebration at Forney Community Park - their website notes, "This FREE event will have activities for all ages including rides, food trucks, live entertainment and FIREWORKS! Come hungry, because there will be more than a dozen vendors providing several types of cuisine, including BBQ, street tacos, pizza, popcorn, snow cones, ice cream and other carnival style food. We are also happy to announce that the Inside Out Band will be playing live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the Community Park, however if we reach capacity, parking will also be available at both the Forney Baptist Church and Forney High School."

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 8:05pm - Globe Life Park - Arlington