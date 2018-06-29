98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 29 - July 1
If you're into the Texas Rangers, circuses, The Lion King, drag races, fireworks, outdoor music/entertainment, live Texas creepy crawlers, early 4th of July celebrations, the Trinity River, The Dallas Zoo, or vintage and repurposed goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park - Arlington (Beatles Night & Post Game Fireworks)
Friday - 4th Of July
UniverSoul Circus at Southwest Center Mall - their website notes, "A spectacle of global proportions, the extra special 25th Anniversary edition of everybody's favorite circus will take you on an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances! Bringing you brand new acts from Russia, Trinidad, South Africa, Mongolia, Cuba, China, Ethiopia, and the good ole USA...get ready for a bigger, faster, louder, funkier show like no other with EVEN MORE SOUL!"
Friday - July 7
The Lion King at Music Hall at Fair Park - according to their website, "Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Music Hall at Fair Park! More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice."
Fridays - July 24
- Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway - per their website, "Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags is heads-up, street-style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road, and the events are open to any automobile (excluding back half cars or trucks) and any driver over the age of 18.
Fridays - August 31
- Grapevine SummerBlast Friday Fireworks at Gaylord Texan - according to their website, "enjoy a free show over Lake Grapevine complete with choreographed music! See more information about the summer fireworks including links to play the matching music."
- Addison Summer Series at Beckert Park - website details include, "Friday in Addison has never been hotter. Every Friday night from 7-9pm in Addison's Beckert Park or Addison Circle Park, enjoy a variety of great music under a blanket of North Texas stars at Addison Summer Series. This 13-week celebration of Summer features your favorite local bands from tribute to salsa, country to jazz. Please note that the first show of each month will be at Addison Circle Park."
Saturday
Fangs Family Festival at Texas Discovery Gardens - their website notes, "Learn all about native Texas snakes, tarantulas, and other animals with venomous fangs! Join us for ongoing talks, crafts, and animal encounters."
Market Street Allen USA Celebration at Celebration Park - according to their website, "Centered around the theme of being "First to the Fourth," Market Street Allen USA serves as the community's Fourth of July celebration, uniquely held the last Saturday of June every year, happening this year at 4 p.m. June 30, 2018 at Celebration Park in Allen, TX. (FREE to attend.) Being the last Saturday in June allows the event to be a standout among area cities' celebrations and promotes attendance locally, regionally and statewide. You asked, and we listened! Due to an overwhelming request, Allen has your summer covered by once again getting three of DFW's best party bands for 2018 Market Street Allen USA Celebration: Infinite Journey, the M80s and, back by popular demand, the Emerald City Band! Be sure to mark your calendars on June 30 for DFW's biggest summer party!
Forney's Independence Day Celebration at Forney Community Park - their website notes, "This FREE event will have activities for all ages including rides, food trucks, live entertainment and FIREWORKS! Come hungry, because there will be more than a dozen vendors providing several types of cuisine, including BBQ, street tacos, pizza, popcorn, snow cones, ice cream and other carnival style food. We are also happy to announce that the Inside Out Band will be playing live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the Community Park, however if we reach capacity, parking will also be available at both the Forney Baptist Church and Forney High School."
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 8:05pm - Globe Life Park - Arlington
Hometown Americana at Rockwall Downtown Square - per their Facebook page, "Hometown Americana offers a variety of activities for everyone. Pick and choose or enjoy them all."
Farmers Market - 8AM until Noon
Historic Courthouse
Classic Car Exhibition - 10AM until 2PM
North San Jacinto Street
*Registration Full
Pie Eating Contest - 11:30AM
San Jacinto Plaza
If you want to participate in the Pie Eating Contest, you must register by June 27th.
Ages 15 & Up, $10.00 entry fee/Ages 6-14, $5.00 entry fee
Cash Prizes!
Sign Up @ Bonafide Betties Pie Co., Bella's, Cafe 29, Riegn
Wine Stroll - 1PM until 4PM
American Wines offered at 14 Shops In & Around Downtown
$10.00
Ticket/Glass Sales in The Plaza at Noon
Saturday - August 31
Saturdays - July 14
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - per their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 12 consecutive Saturday nights, through July 14."
Saturdays - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland.Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park - Arlington
Sundays - Sept. 2
Have fun with 98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!