98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 8-10

If you love Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Symphony, the Texas Rangers, jazz, funk stars "Cameo", Japanese anime, oceans, fireworks, dog parks, BBQ battles, the North Texas Pride Festival, Fair Park Sparks, Mesquite's Summer Sizzle, comedy, Styz/Joan Jett and The Blackhearts/Tesla, the Dallas Zoo, or vintage and repurposed goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Dallas Symphony Parks Concert Series at Kidd Springs Park - website details include, "All concerts are FREE and open to the general public! The Dallas Symphony Orchestra continues its tradition of performing in Dallas area parks as part of its Parks Concerts series, stretching from South Dallas campuses to North Dallas venues. Patrons can expect a fun and entertaining night in a relaxed atmosphere that is free and open to the public. The casual and outdoor parks concerts let families enjoy music near their homes and are central to our mission to provide great music to those who live in and around Dallas."

Dirk Nowitzki's 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr Pepper Ballpark - (5pm) per the website, "Dirk’s 7th annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game, presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco. Held at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, the game will be packed with Dirk’s celebrity friends for a fun evening of baseball and entertainment for the whole family. Bring out the entire family and don’t miss this opportunity to see celebrities play seven innings of bad baseball for a great cause!"

Friday - Saturday

Friday - Sunday

World Oceans Day Celebration Weekend at Children's Aquarium at Fair Park - Facebook page details include, "On World Oceans Day, people around our blue planet celebrate and honor the ocean, which connects us all. Join your community to start creating a better future. Working together, we can and will protect our shared ocean! On June 8, 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. until 5 p. m. each day, Children's Aquarium at Fair Park will extend the growing global celebration to an entire weekend of activities."

A-Kon at Fort Worth Convention Center - according to their website, "A-Kon® is the longest running anime convention in North America and is one of the largest and highest ranked anime conventions in the United States. Founded in 1990, A-Kon® is home to over 33,000 fans and active community enthusiasts of anime, gaming, cosplay, music, fashion, manga, art, film, media and Japanese culture."

Fridays - Aug. 31

Saturday

Bark in the Park at Dog Park at Jack Carter Park - according to the website, "Bring your pup and join the City of Plano for this free family event and celebrate National Get Outdoors Day! There will be vendors, freebies, live demos, pet adoptions and fun! Come celebrate our four-legged friends and the parks that serve them in Plano."

Big D BBQ Battle at Addison Circle Park - website details include, "At Big D BBQ Battle, the best sauce-slingers in all of the DFW Metroplex fire up their smokers and vie for the top prize in categories such as best brisket, ribs, and beans at this annual barbecue cook-off competition. Meanwhile, attendees enjoy fall-off-the-bone goodness.Proceeds benefit Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas, an organization dedicated to assisting the families of fallen first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty."

North Texas Pride Festival at Haggard Park - the website notes, "This is the 8th annual festival, bringing the community together to celebrate pride in diversity. There will be Sponsor/vendor booths, food/beverages, give-a-ways, donations to a partnering non-profit(TBA) & adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing & a ton of entertainment for all ages. The festival is the once a year fundraiser, supporting the vision of a permanent location that will be used for other organizations for events, meetings, education, and a central resource center to communities north of highway 635. Come join us for a family-oriented day of fun and get to know others like yourself."

Fair Park Sparks at Fair Park - per their website, "Come out and celebrate summer at Fair Park Sparks from 2pm - 10pm. We will have live entertainment, lots of fun and interactive kids activities, inflatables, rides, face painters, and more! The night ends with a spectacular fireworks show! Enter at gate 5 and find us in Big Tex Circle and the Museum Green!

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros - 6:15pm - Globe Life Park