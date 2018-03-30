98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: March 30 - April 1

If you're into the original Dallas TV series, Mavericks basketball, Asian culture, county fairs, The Star in Frisco, Rangers baseball, the DFW Fine Spirits Festival, Dallas Stars hockey, water circuses, or the Dallas Arboretum, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

'Dallas' 40th Year Reunion - Day 1 - at Southfork Ranch - according to the link, "Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut of the original Dallas TV series with lcast members Linda Gray (Sue Ellen Ewing), Patrick Duffy (Bobby Ewing), Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing) and Steve Kanaly (Ray Krebbs). Enjoy exclusive fan events in Dallas, Texas, and Southfork Ranch and experience up-close-and-personal memories as the cast reminisce about their careers and their time on the iconic show, Dallas!"

Commerce Street Night Market: Taste Of Asia - at Pike West Commerce - per their Facebook page, "We're kicking off our 3rd annual Commerce Street Night Market series that brings together local artists, creatives, and emerging business owners on the last Friday of each month from 6-10pm! Enjoy delectable bites, refreshing drinks, outdoor games, and live music while you shop with local vendors! We'll be theming our markets this year around cuisine and culture. And, this month in March, we'll be bringing Asian-inspired elements into the market so that you can enjoy food, vendors, and activities from countries across Asia.

WHERE : Pike West Commerce (444 W Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75208)

WHEN : 6-10pm

ADMISSION : Free for all ages. We're family friendly, dog friendly, and date friendly!

PARKING : Free street parking will be available on Commerce, Yorktown,

Friday - Saturday

Ellis County Fair at Ellis County Expo Center - (last 2 days!) their Facebook page notes, "The Ellis County Youth Expo presents the first-ever Ellis County Fair! The fair will include vendor booths, children activities, expo show, chili cook-off, beer garden, carnival, junior rough stock rodeo, adult UPRA rodeo, live concerts, and much more!"

Friday - Sunday

Entertainment District Grand Opening Weekend at The Star in Frisco - according to their website, "The Star in Frisco will host a weekend celebration for the Grand Opening of the Entertainment District including live entertainment, special appearances, dining and shopping specials and notable prizes for the public. Throughout the entire weekend, Winning Drive, Star Boulevard and Cowboys Way will be closed off to cars, creating a family-friendly environment that is fun for all ages. Admission and parking are free."

Saturday

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros - 3:05pm - Globe Life Park

Dallas Fine Spirits Festival at Cavanaugh Flight Museum - don't miss the 7th annual DFW Fine Spirits Festival, 6-10pm at the amazing Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison! View historical vintage aircraft, enjoy fine spirits tasting, delectiable bites, a cigar lounge, casino games, and live entertainment from Jordan Kahn, creating the perfect ambience for a dress-to-impress evening! Purchase tickets with promo code OFFICEINVASION - HERE!

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park

NOW - Sunday

Cirque Italia Water Circus at Grapevine Mills - Video of Cirque Italia- Water Circus

NOW - April 8

Dallas Blooms: A World Of Flowers at Dallas Arboretum - their website notes, "Each week of our spring festival showcases different regions of the world, on top of the other amazing features of Dallas Blooms, which is one of the largest floral festivals in the southwest, with over a 100 varieties of spring bulbs exploding with color and 500,000 blooms that will dazzle you."

