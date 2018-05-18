98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 18-20

Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival at Lake Carolyn in Irving at Las Colinas Urban Center - according to the website, "Welcome to the 11th Annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite, and Lantern Festival to be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018 (8.30 am - 6.00 pm) at the Las Colinas Urban Center on Lake Carolyn in Irving, TX, 75039. You are cordially invited to become a pioneer of the growing sport of dragon boating in the DFW region. As we are going into our ninthh year of the festival, most teams are novices at this growing sport. We hope you will find the sport challenging and rewarding as many of our participants will attest to. Most importantly, please come join us and have fun! Dragon Boating is one of the hottest growing water sports. Such events are already held with great success in Canada, northeast and western United States. Established events of Dragon Boating alone are currently attracting approximately 50,000 attendees. One only needs to google 'dragon boat racing' to see the proliferation of this sport. We are very proud and honored to be designated the DFW Chapter of the professional dragonboat coach. Professional dragonboat coach are assisting us in the planning of the event and will be on hand to run the races at the festival. By learning the sport, you will not only be launching a hot new sport in the region but you will also be participating in a 2000-year old tradition and experiencing Asian culture. You are making a difference by enhancing the international spirit of DFW. This is a part of the regional goal - to develop multi-cultural attractions and excitement to our area."