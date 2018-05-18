98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 18-20
If you're into outdoor food, the theatre, arts & music festivals, disco, Asian culture, 16th century fun, Texas bluebonnets, the Dallas Zoo, or repurposed and hand-crafted goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 18-20!
Friday - Sunday
Taste Addison at Addison Circle Park - according to the website, "A celebration of food, music, and fun, Taste Addison, dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam. A three-day menu of fun, May 18-20, 2018, Taste Addison delivers the tastiest eateries with the best music at Addison Circle Park. Known for 180+ restaurants in less than 4.4 miles and its nationally recognized special events, Addison serves up a good time no matter the craving."
- The Humans at Winspear Opera House - their website notes, "Stephen Karam’s THE HUMANS is an uproarious, hopeful, and heartbreaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter’s apartment in Lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan’s deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic that won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play." Starring Richard Thomas (The Waltons) and Pamela Reed (NCIS: Los Angeles, Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons).
Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival at Galatyn Park - with special guests Kool & The Gang, Starship and over 80 music acts!
Saturday
Castle Hills Concert Series: "Le Freak" at Castle Hills Village Shops and Plaza - 2520 King Arthur Boulevard Lewisville, TX 75056 - 972-410-6500 - per the website, "Le Freak- The Greatest Disco Band in the World will take the Village Shops stage with their funky tunes. Put on your dancing shoes and come out for the show! Family-friendly activities including bounce houses, balloon artist, petting zoo and face painters. Local food trucks with concessions for purchase will be onsite throughout the evening. The concert and activities are FREE!"
Dallas Pet Expo at Dallas Market Hall - per the website, "Learn About Pet Care, Volunteerism, Grooming, Pet Behavior & Training, Traveling with your Pet, How YOU Can Make a Difference, Different Types of Pets/Breeds, Veterinarian FAQ, Fun Activities for You & Your Pet and SO MUCH MORE!"
Sunday
Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival at Lake Carolyn in Irving at Las Colinas Urban Center - according to the website, "Welcome to the 11th Annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite, and Lantern Festival to be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018 (8.30 am - 6.00 pm) at the Las Colinas Urban Center on Lake Carolyn in Irving, TX, 75039. You are cordially invited to become a pioneer of the growing sport of dragon boating in the DFW region. As we are going into our ninthh year of the festival, most teams are novices at this growing sport. We hope you will find the sport challenging and rewarding as many of our participants will attest to. Most importantly, please come join us and have fun! Dragon Boating is one of the hottest growing water sports. Such events are already held with great success in Canada, northeast and western United States. Established events of Dragon Boating alone are currently attracting approximately 50,000 attendees. One only needs to google 'dragon boat racing' to see the proliferation of this sport. We are very proud and honored to be designated the DFW Chapter of the professional dragonboat coach. Professional dragonboat coach are assisting us in the planning of the event and will be on hand to run the races at the festival. By learning the sport, you will not only be launching a hot new sport in the region but you will also be participating in a 2000-year old tradition and experiencing Asian culture. You are making a difference by enhancing the international spirit of DFW. This is a part of the regional goal - to develop multi-cultural attractions and excitement to our area."
NOW - May 28
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds - their website notes, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - June 2
- Native Texas Park Bluebonnet Tours at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum - according to their website, "Saturdays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the George W. Bush Presidential Center again offers its tremendously popular, docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours. Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. On the grounds of the Bush Center, visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest."
NOW - July 14
- Safari Nights Concert Series at Dallas Zoo - per their website, "Our Safari Nights concert series is back again for another rockin’ summer. Original artists and tribute bands will fill the park with music for 12 consecutive Saturday nights, through July 14."
NOW - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland.Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!