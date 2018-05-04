98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 4-6

Cottonwood Art Festival at Cottonwood Park in Richardson - per their website, "There is an art to having fun at Cottonwood! Join us for this spring’s show on May 5 & 6 in Richardson, TX at Cottonwood Park (map). This FREE semi-annual event features works from the nation's top visual artists and has been a part of Richardson life for over forty years. The festival takes place on the first full weekend in May and the first full weekend in October each year. Now in its 49th year, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show. Jurors have selected over 240 artists from 800 submissions to exhibit their museum-quality work at the festival. The artists compete in 14 categories: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Digital, Drawings/Pastels, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Painting, Photography, Sculpture and Wood. Rated as one of the top art festivals in the United States, the prestigious show is the premier fine art event in North Texas. Each Spring and Fall a featured artist is selected to represent the festival. Cottonwood isn't just about the art, though. The festival also features local bands who perform the best in rock, country, jazz, blues, swing and folk. Be sure to check out the Lakeside Courtyard, where you can sit in the shade by the lake and relax while you enjoy the music. Food and spirits are also available in the courtyard, so drop by and savor the beautiful atmosphere and ambience of the courtyard at Cottonwood."