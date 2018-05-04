98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 4-6
If you're into Rangers baseball, Mayfest, the Kentucky Derby, kites, Cinco de Mayo, Asian culture, fishing for kids, the Cottonwood Art Festival, film festivals, 16th century sshenanigans, Texas bluebonnets, or vintage/handcrafted goods, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Texas Rangers vs. Boston Redsox - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park
Friday - Sunday
Mayfest at Trinity Park - according to their website, "Mayfest is the biggest party in Fort Worth! Four days of live music, festival food, carnival rides, performing arts, pet adoptions, more than 60 Art and Gift Market vendors, free children's activities, special attractions - the list goes on and on! Held on the first weekend in May on 33 glorious acres in Fort Worth's Trinity Park, Mayfest is one event you won't want to miss!"
Saturday
Kentucky Derby Day at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie - per their website, "Join us for live Thoroughbred racing and simulcast of the greatest 2 minutes in sports, the 144th Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs. In addition to live racing, you can enjoy live music from Incognito in our Courtyard of Champions from Noon to 5:00 pm while the younger ones enjoy bounce houses and a petting zoo. Our gates open early at 10:30 a.m. and the first live race is at 1:35 p.m."
15th Annual VIBHA Dallas Kite Festival at North Lake College - their Facebook page notes, "The 15th Annual Vibha Kite Festival is on May 5th from 3:00pm - 8:00pm. FREE ADMISSION! Open to the public!! FREE Parking!
* Face painting for kids.
* Henna/Mehndi Artist.
* Yummy food
* Kite making sessions
* Talent show
* More exciting games, extra goodies, DJ, Performances and lots of fun!
Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival at Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival - details include, "Dallas Cinco de Mayo is the biggest and longest running (30 years) celebration with a parade and fiesta. It's held on historic Jefferson Blvd. considered the epicenter of one of the most important commercial and cultural zones of the Mexican American community. It's produced by the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts, Inc., a non-profit 501 (C) 3 organization whose purpose is to promote the arts and education. There are several activities planned as part of the celebration including, the Big Parade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with festive floats and marching bands, tailgating, and awards; the Fiesta on Jefferson Blvd. will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & beyond, with over 200 storefronts - enjoy the Shop & Dine Jefferson offering specials on a variety of products and delicious Latin foods; DJs on every block playing diverse musical genres, vendors and food trucks, tailgating and free parking, plus the Cultural Expressions Showcase with spectacular performances by ballet folklorico, mariachis, live bands and more."
Plano AsiaFest at Haggard Park - website details include, "Join us in celebrating our 15th anniversary! Plano AsiaFest 2018 will showcase the rich cultures of Asia: Japan and Korea in the north; China, Taiwan, and the Philippines to the east; Vietnam and Malaysia in the south; and Bangladesh, India, and Nepal in the southeast. The numerous cultural demonstrations, performances, and vendors will provide a fun and engaging time for your entire family."
Youth Fishing Derby at Bethany Lakes Park - their Facebook page notes, "Here fishy, fishy! Don't miss the Youth Fishing Derby! Free to attend and open to ages 2-16, prizes will be awarded for the largest fish caught per age group and overall. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Online registration is now open: https://apm.activecommunities.com/allentxparks/Activity_Search/youth-fis...
MORE INFO
[email protected]
214.509.4750
AllenParks.org
Texas Rangers vs. Boston Redsox - 7:05pm - Globe Life Park
Saturday - Sunday
Cottonwood Art Festival at Cottonwood Park in Richardson - per their website, "There is an art to having fun at Cottonwood! Join us for this spring’s show on May 5 & 6 in Richardson, TX at Cottonwood Park (map). This FREE semi-annual event features works from the nation's top visual artists and has been a part of Richardson life for over forty years. The festival takes place on the first full weekend in May and the first full weekend in October each year. Now in its 49th year, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show. Jurors have selected over 240 artists from 800 submissions to exhibit their museum-quality work at the festival. The artists compete in 14 categories: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Digital, Drawings/Pastels, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Painting, Photography, Sculpture and Wood. Rated as one of the top art festivals in the United States, the prestigious show is the premier fine art event in North Texas. Each Spring and Fall a featured artist is selected to represent the festival. Cottonwood isn't just about the art, though. The festival also features local bands who perform the best in rock, country, jazz, blues, swing and folk. Be sure to check out the Lakeside Courtyard, where you can sit in the shade by the lake and relax while you enjoy the music. Food and spirits are also available in the courtyard, so drop by and savor the beautiful atmosphere and ambience of the courtyard at Cottonwood."
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Boston Redsox - 2:05pm - Globe Life Park
NOW - May 10
NOW - May 28
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds - their website notes, "Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for royalty. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events."
NOW - June 2
- Native Texas Park Bluebonnet Tours at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum - according to their website, "Saturdays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the George W. Bush Presidential Center again offers its tremendously popular, docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours. Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. On the grounds of the Bush Center, visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest."
NOW - Dec. 8
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - per their Facebook page, "Pop-Up Flea Market on the 2nd Saturday of each month, May through December (excluding August) in the Heart of Downtown Garland.Featuring local vendors that specialize in vintage, repurposed, upcycled, and hand crafted goods."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!