98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 16-18

Texas Taco Festival at Texas Live - according to their website, "The most anticipated food & entertainment festival of the year is taking over Texas Live! Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with ton's of tacos, margaritas, delicious indulgences, and taco themed activities! At the event, you'll find over 30 of Texas' best restaurants, food trucks and carts serving up an amazing variety of mouth watering tacos and related food items. $3 tacos (sold separately). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda and more. All items will work on a voucher system - there will be various voucher stations throughout the festival and all vouchers will be used as cash. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (Mexican corn, churritos, churros, tamales, nachos and more) as well. Multiple ATMs will be on site."