98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 16-18
If you're into the Dallas Stars, products from local artisans, the Dallas Mavericks, Taco Festivals, comics, the Dallas Cowboys, Rudolph, Christmas trains, or ice-skating, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins - 7pm - American Airlines Center
Saturday
Local Artisan Market at Highland Park Village - website details include, "Food, family and fun converge at Highland Park Village LOCAL, a seasonal neighborhood market featuring a variety of Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite vendors, games and entertainment."
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - 7:30 p.m. - American Airlines Center
Saturday & Sunday
Texas Taco Festival at Texas Live - according to their website, "The most anticipated food & entertainment festival of the year is taking over Texas Live! Get ready for an action-packed weekend filled with ton's of tacos, margaritas, delicious indulgences, and taco themed activities! At the event, you'll find over 30 of Texas' best restaurants, food trucks and carts serving up an amazing variety of mouth watering tacos and related food items. $3 tacos (sold separately). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda and more. All items will work on a voucher system - there will be various voucher stations throughout the festival and all vouchers will be used as cash. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (Mexican corn, churritos, churros, tamales, nachos and more) as well. Multiple ATMs will be on site."
Dallas Comic Show Holiday Show at Richardson Civic Center - website details include, "#DallasComicShow is a family-friendly event in the DFW area featuring exciting comic book and media guests, costumed characters, gaming and Anime content. Our mission is to bring back an affordable pop culture convention experience to the DFW area, something everyone can enjoy and embrace without breaking the bank. This is show run by fans and done for fans. We are here to make sure you have fun."
Sunday
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons - 12noon - watch on FOX
Que Rico DFW Latin Cuisine Festival at Dallas Farmers Market - Facebook details include, "Uptown Latino Presents the first Holiday food festival in Dallas ¡QUE RICO DFW Latin Cuisine Festival
Que Rico DFW Cuisine festival is an opportunity to experience the culinary arts from all over the American continent. Taste the international chefs authentic and fused creations for an incredible multicultural holiday experience."
Now - Dec. 31
The 12 Days of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum - according to their website, "Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate collection of 25-foot Victorian style gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and music made famous by the beloved Christmas carol. Each gazebo will be encased in glass and extravagantly decorated on all sides to provide a dramatic, three-dimensional experience, and will feature mechanical parts and festive music that will assist in bringing the characters to an even more life-like state. Enjoy the .75-mile walk through the garden exhibit, as you witness these handcrafted gazebos spread across our winter wonderland."
Now - Jan. 1
- ICE! - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Gaylord Texan - per their website, "ICE! - our signature holiday attraction is back with a new theme for 2018! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice."
Saturday - Jan. 6
The Trains at NorthPark Center - per their website, "For the past 31 years, the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing us to serve more than 38,000 families."
Now - Jan. 14
- Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth) - their website notes, "This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth's only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 14, 2019."
Enjoy the weekend with #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!