98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 2-4
If you're into the Dallas Mavericks, haunted houses, the Dallas Opera, Mystery Science Theatre, toys, handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind wares, the Dallas Cowboys, or the Dallas Arboretum, here are your 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks - 7:30pm - American Airlines Center
Friday - Saturday
Hangman's House of Horrors (FINAL 2 DAYS!) their website notes, "40 thousand SqFt, two story, 100-year-old government facility, now vacant, was operated by the US military during the First World War under the guise of a helium production plant. Hangman’s “No Place Like Home 3-D" is all about stunning visual effects created to trick your mind and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. This attraction is meant to mix its whimsical visual effects with a few mild scares perfect for young haunters and first timers."
Friday - Sunday
- Dallas Opera Simulcast of Carmen at Klyde Warren Park - according to the website, "Carmen, the infamous gypsy at the center of Bizet’s seductive masterpiece, warns the men she attracts immediately: she is not a woman to be tamed. When she sets her sights on a trusting soldier, Don José, nobody is prepared for the events that follow. Falling instantly in love with Carmen, José willingly follows her into a life of thieving, ignoring the attentions of Micaëla, his hometown sweetheart. As a dashing toreador enters the equation, Carmen finds her attractions shifting to the handsome bullfighter, pushing José to the brink of desperation. Bizet’s sensual score, featuring the famous Habanera, provides the perfect backdrop for the story of the iconic gypsy and the men who can’t help but love her. Sung in French, with English supertitles. Rated PG-13."
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 at Majestic Theatre
Saturday
- North Dallas Toy Show at Dallas Events Center
Flea Style Fall Show at Dallas Market Center - website info includes, "Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to shop Flea Style’s amazing vendors before doors open Saturday to the general public! Ticket holders receive exclusive early bird access to our 200+ booths to score the best and most coveted items. Tickets include early bird shopping access, free parking, one adult Maker's Mark beverage, a Flea Style tote bag and the chance to create a free floral arrangement at our creative workshop area. Ticket holders will receive free access to return to the event Saturday, too! Hurry, these 300 tickets will not last!!! Flea Style takes over 80,000 square feet at Dallas Market Hall North to showcase the best-of-the-best handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind wares. Expect 200+ vendors offering art, furniture and lighting to paper goods, fashion, jewelry, kids loot, men's items and dog gear."
Sunday
- Dallas Cowboys Pep Rally Day at AT&T Stadium - per their website, "Rally Days presented by SeatGeek give NFL fans an experience of a lifetime the day prior to Cowboys home games. Enjoy activities on the same field that both teams will play on the next day, get a behind the scenes tour of AT&T Stadium and so much more.
Rally Days Include:
*Dallas Cowboys Alumni and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Autographs
*Performance by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers
*Ability to test your skills in a variety of on-field games and activities
*Kids Zone including games, face painting, inflatables, and more!"
Now - Nov. 21
Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!