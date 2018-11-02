98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 2-4

Flea Style Fall Show at Dallas Market Center - website info includes, "Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to shop Flea Style’s amazing vendors before doors open Saturday to the general public! Ticket holders receive exclusive early bird access to our 200+ booths to score the best and most coveted items. Tickets include early bird shopping access, free parking, one adult Maker's Mark beverage, a Flea Style tote bag and the chance to create a free floral arrangement at our creative workshop area. Ticket holders will receive free access to return to the event Saturday, too! Hurry, these 300 tickets will not last!!! Flea Style takes over 80,000 square feet at Dallas Market Hall North to showcase the best-of-the-best handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind wares. Expect 200+ vendors offering art, furniture and lighting to paper goods, fashion, jewelry, kids loot, men's items and dog gear."