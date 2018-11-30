98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

If you're into Christmas/Holiday Season festivities, the DFW Tamale Festival, the Dallas Mavericks, Christmas movies, Christmas trains, and/or ice-skating, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Deck The Dallas City Hall Plaza - according to the website, "VisitDallas and the City of Dallas are excited to announce Deck the Plaza, a free holiday celebration from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Join Mayor Mike Rawlings for the official illumination of City Hall Plaza, including a 40-foot tree lighting. The festive, family-friendly event will include interfaith speakers and a special arrival from the big man himself… Santa Claus! Musical entertainment will be provided by Dallas Winds and the Castro band, headlined by locals Jason and Michael Castro of "American Idol" fame. Attendees can enjoy holiday treats including hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies."

Light Up Lowest Greenville at Lowest Greenville Collective - Facebook info includes, "Join us for the 2nd Annual Light Up Lowest Greenville! We will have souvenir cups for sale for $10 (drink samples & specials included) on the block from 4pm-8pm. Santa will be at Greenville Avenue Pizza Company @ 6pm, light the Christmas tree & the block at 7pm and hang around for pictures until 8pm! Special thanks to Christmas Lights by Veterans for making the block festive & beautiful! We will be selling ornaments at businesses on the block starting that night and for the whole month of December. Bring a monetary donation, canned goods, or winter clothes and accessories to get an ornament to decorate our tree or yours at home! This year, all ornament proceeds and donated goods will benefit Alex W Spence Middle School's Peace Pantry: a no questions asked/safe place for students to get food and other needs for themselves and their families. At this time they need winter clothing more than anything."

Allen's Holly Jolly Celebration and Tree Lighting at Allen Public Library - per their website, "The City of Allen's Holly Jolly Celebration featuring the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be bringing even more holiday cheer this year! With a new location at the corner of N. Allen Drive and St. Mary Drive at the Circle (300 N. Allen Drive), join the North Texas community for the grand lighting of Allen's new 46-foot Christmas tree with more than 20,000 lights from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, November 30! All ages are welcome at this FREE family-friendly North Texas event. Expect surprises, live entertainment, a visit from Santa and his elves and new festivities that will be sure to light up your holiday season! There will even be new additional festivities at this year's event outside of Allen Public Library. The celebration will feature a diverse variety of live entertainment, Candy Cane carriage rides, Comet Express toy train rides, a Holiday Bazaar selling specialty items from Dallas-Fort Worth vendors, a Gourmet Sleighs food court, Scrooge's Tavern drink garden featuring holiday beverages and more! In addition, the Merry Meadow will feature uniquely decorated Christmas trees, and there will be crafts, book readings of holiday stories and the official lighting of the Christmas tree followed by fireworks! FREE parking will be located at Allen High School, and a complimentary shuttle will drop you off right at the entrance of the Holly Jolly Celebration, making getting to the event easy and convenient without having a walk! Don't miss this exciting event that will put all ages in the holiday spirit. For questions, please call the Allen Parks and Recreation Department at 214.509.4700 or email Anna-Marie at [email protected]. Also stop by our Facebook page and view our photo gallery to see images from past events!"

KCS Holiday Express at Downtown Wylie - their website notes, "The KCS Holiday Express is a festive, six-car train that brings Santa Claus and his elves to communities throughout the company's U.S. rail network at scheduled stops. Guests to the train can visit with Santa Claus and walk through three cars filled with holiday displays. Each event is free, open to the public and no tickets are required. In addition, at each scheduled stop, a charitable contribution is made to the local Salvation Army to provide warm clothes and other necessities for children in need. The Holiday Express was created in 2001 as volunteers dedicated more than 8,000 hours to transform retired rail cars. Today, these cars feature a smiling tank car named Rudy; a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; the elves’ workshop; a reindeer stable; and a little red caboose."

Light Up Lakewood at Lakewood Village Shopping Center - Facebook details include, "Lakewood Shopping Center is proud to present the 16th Annual Light Up Lakewood. The event will be held on from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Lakewood Shopping Center & Harrell Park.



*Holiday Kickoff lighting of the tree

*Performance by the Ray Johnston Band

*Lakewood Shopping Center Tenant Popups with Food & Beverages

*Pictures with Santa

*Children's Activities

*Performances by Lipscomb Choir, Woodrow Variation and the Woodrow Marching Band

*Lakewood Service League Charity Drive