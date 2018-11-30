98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
If you're into Christmas/Holiday Season festivities, the DFW Tamale Festival, the Dallas Mavericks, Christmas movies, Christmas trains, and/or ice-skating, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
Deck The Dallas City Hall Plaza - according to the website, "VisitDallas and the City of Dallas are excited to announce Deck the Plaza, a free holiday celebration from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Join Mayor Mike Rawlings for the official illumination of City Hall Plaza, including a 40-foot tree lighting. The festive, family-friendly event will include interfaith speakers and a special arrival from the big man himself… Santa Claus! Musical entertainment will be provided by Dallas Winds and the Castro band, headlined by locals Jason and Michael Castro of "American Idol" fame. Attendees can enjoy holiday treats including hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies."
Light Up Lowest Greenville at Lowest Greenville Collective - Facebook info includes, "Join us for the 2nd Annual Light Up Lowest Greenville! We will have souvenir cups for sale for $10 (drink samples & specials included) on the block from 4pm-8pm. Santa will be at Greenville Avenue Pizza Company @ 6pm, light the Christmas tree & the block at 7pm and hang around for pictures until 8pm! Special thanks to Christmas Lights by Veterans for making the block festive & beautiful! We will be selling ornaments at businesses on the block starting that night and for the whole month of December. Bring a monetary donation, canned goods, or winter clothes and accessories to get an ornament to decorate our tree or yours at home! This year, all ornament proceeds and donated goods will benefit Alex W Spence Middle School's Peace Pantry: a no questions asked/safe place for students to get food and other needs for themselves and their families. At this time they need winter clothing more than anything."
Allen's Holly Jolly Celebration and Tree Lighting at Allen Public Library - per their website, "The City of Allen's Holly Jolly Celebration featuring the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be bringing even more holiday cheer this year! With a new location at the corner of N. Allen Drive and St. Mary Drive at the Circle (300 N. Allen Drive), join the North Texas community for the grand lighting of Allen's new 46-foot Christmas tree with more than 20,000 lights from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, November 30! All ages are welcome at this FREE family-friendly North Texas event. Expect surprises, live entertainment, a visit from Santa and his elves and new festivities that will be sure to light up your holiday season! There will even be new additional festivities at this year's event outside of Allen Public Library. The celebration will feature a diverse variety of live entertainment, Candy Cane carriage rides, Comet Express toy train rides, a Holiday Bazaar selling specialty items from Dallas-Fort Worth vendors, a Gourmet Sleighs food court, Scrooge's Tavern drink garden featuring holiday beverages and more! In addition, the Merry Meadow will feature uniquely decorated Christmas trees, and there will be crafts, book readings of holiday stories and the official lighting of the Christmas tree followed by fireworks! FREE parking will be located at Allen High School, and a complimentary shuttle will drop you off right at the entrance of the Holly Jolly Celebration, making getting to the event easy and convenient without having a walk! Don't miss this exciting event that will put all ages in the holiday spirit. For questions, please call the Allen Parks and Recreation Department at 214.509.4700 or email Anna-Marie at [email protected]. Also stop by our Facebook page and view our photo gallery to see images from past events!"
KCS Holiday Express at Downtown Wylie - their website notes, "The KCS Holiday Express is a festive, six-car train that brings Santa Claus and his elves to communities throughout the company's U.S. rail network at scheduled stops. Guests to the train can visit with Santa Claus and walk through three cars filled with holiday displays. Each event is free, open to the public and no tickets are required. In addition, at each scheduled stop, a charitable contribution is made to the local Salvation Army to provide warm clothes and other necessities for children in need. The Holiday Express was created in 2001 as volunteers dedicated more than 8,000 hours to transform retired rail cars. Today, these cars feature a smiling tank car named Rudy; a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; the elves’ workshop; a reindeer stable; and a little red caboose."
Light Up Lakewood at Lakewood Village Shopping Center - Facebook details include, "Lakewood Shopping Center is proud to present the 16th Annual Light Up Lakewood. The event will be held on from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Lakewood Shopping Center & Harrell Park.
*Holiday Kickoff lighting of the tree
*Performance by the Ray Johnston Band
*Lakewood Shopping Center Tenant Popups with Food & Beverages
*Pictures with Santa
*Children's Activities
*Performances by Lipscomb Choir, Woodrow Variation and the Woodrow Marching Band
*Lakewood Service League Charity Drive
Denton Holiday Lighting Festival at Denton Courthouse Square - Facebook info includes, "Come capture the true spirit of a small-town holiday celebration on at Denton's Historic Courthouse-On-The-Square!"
Saturday
Dallas Holiday Parade in Downtown Dallas - meet 98.7K-LUV's New "Miles In The Morning" and Rebekah Black, 8-10 a.m. at 1914 Commerce St. Dallas. According to the Dallas Holiday Parade website, "In 1987, The Adolphus and Children's Medical Center Dallas each reached historic milestones by celebrating 75th anniversaries. The Adolphus had prospered to become an internationally acclaimed hotel, and Children's Medical Center Dallas had become one of the premier pediatric hospitals in the United States. In search of an appropriate way to celebrate the holidays and their 75th anniversaries, the hotel proposed the idea of a parade to Children's Medical Center Dallas. The parade would kick-off the holiday season for the city, and bring families to downtown Dallas. On December 3, 1988, the first parade was produced by employees from The Adolphus and Children's Medical Center Dallas and enjoyed by a crowd of 70,000 enthusiastic children and their family members. The event became known as the "Miracle on Commerce Street." The parade grew quickly. In 1993, international retailer Neiman Marcus signed on as the title sponsor. In 2008, after 15 years, Neiman Marcus retired as the title sponsor of the parade. Their wonderful partnership and support of the parade over the years helped drive this Christmas parade to the level it is today. The Dallas Holiday Parade regularly draws crowds of more than 450,000. More than 350 television stations in 159 markets have syndicated the parade. It has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families throughout North Texas and coast to coast."
DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market at Dallas Farmers Market - The 4th annual DFW Tamale Festival will highlight and explore the tradition of tamale making in the Americas. The festival will celebrate family, stories, relationships and values shared of a tradition that is forever preserved in Texas history. Beyond tamale vendors, get into the holiday spirit with our traditional Christmas Market where you can find the perfect Christmas gift or decor for your home! Visit the many farmers market vendors onsite, and enjoy food, beer and other warm seasonal beverages.
- Holiday Show and Tree Lighting at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas) - according to their website, "This free event features a festive day of family-friendly activities and entertainment, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, face painting, crafts, games, refreshments — and, for the first time, real snow! The day will culminate with a special live show featuring Christmas music, the arrival of Santa Claus and our annual tree lighting."
- Reliant Lights Your Holidays at Sammons Park featuring 80s pop star Sheila E! - website details include, "Reliant lights up the holidays at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, so bring your entire family for an evening of holiday magic. We’ll be illuminating the Center’s campus with dazzling LEDlights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season! This FREE festival includes kids’ arts and crafts, a gigantic fireworks show and holiday concert featuring Sheila E., Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico & SANTA!"
- The Colony Holiday In The Park/Parade of Lights at Perryman Park - their website notes, "This annual event, presented by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department, will make its way through town with a bang. All-day activities include pictures with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. at The Colony Public Library, 6800 Main St. ($2 per photo), Parade of Lights at 5:45 p.m. (route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Five Star Complex), plus Holiday In The Park at 5 p.m. at Perryman Park, 4930 S. Colony Blvd. Holiday in the Park will feature festive holiday music and performances, holiday carnival games and rides and a holiday baking contest. Saturday will also kickoff The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show at Central Fire Station. For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-625-1106."
- Merry Main Street at Frisco City Hall - their website notes, "Activities include photos with Santa, a Kid's Holiday Store where children shop for parents with the help of Santa's elves, Children's Choirs, a Heritage Christmas (a carriage ride or take a short walk to the Frisco Heritage Center and step back in time with carolers, a snow slide, hot chocolate, antique cars, and more), lighting of the City Tree (6 p.m.), kids activities, a Holiday Market (new curated vendors for your holiday shopping), plus food and beverages.
- Irving Holiday Extravaganza and Parade (downtown Irving) - details from their website include, "The Holiday Extravaganza is a two-part event, featuring a community parade through the Heritage District followed by a tree lighting ceremony outside of Irving City Hall. This annual celebration is a tradition for many Irving families. The fun will begin at 4 p.m. when the parade winds through the streets of downtown Irving, featuring floats, bands, and community organizations. The theme for the 2018 parade is the "North Pole." Parade participants will travel through the Heritage District on their “sleighs” inspired by Santa’s hometown and his workshop. Spectators are sure to see reindeer, polar bears and maybe even penguins as each float presents its unique vision of this wintery wonderland! At the parade’s conclusion, Santa Claus will ride through town to kick-off the city’s official holiday season. Following the parade, head to Irving City Hall for the official lighting of the City of Irving's tree! The evening’s entertainment will include music, dance, crafts and children’s entertainment, creating a unique experience for residents of all ages. For more information about the 2018 Holiday Extravaganza, call (972) 721-2501."
- Farmers Branch Christmas Tree Lighting at Liberty Plaza - per their website, "Join us as we welcome in the yuletide with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting now at Liberty Plaza. There will be ice skating, fun activities for children, hot chocolate and cookies, festive holiday music and the lighting of the Christmas Tree that will include Santa Claus himself. Shop local vendors for unique handmade/homemade gifts at our Holiday Marketplace in the Grove."
- Rockwall's Hometown Christmas Celebration
Wylie Arts Festival and Tree Lighting - per their website, "The City of Wylie and the Public Arts Advisory Board are proud to present the Wylie Arts Festival in the FBC Wylie Event Center, 200 N. Ballard Avenue. Shop for fine art and handmade crafts; listen to the sounds of the season; and enjoy festive foods. Admission is free.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wylie Arts Festival, First Baptist Church Events Center
5 - 7 p.m. Tree Lighting, Olde City Park
FBC Wylie has moved the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8."
Christmas In The Stockyards (Ft. Worth Stockyards) - their website notes, "Saddle up for Christmas in the Stockyards starting at 11 am hosted in the Stockyards National Historic District. All events happen along East Exchange Avenue on the lawns of the Cowtown Coliseum & Livestock Exchange Building, inside Stockyards Station, and participating surrounding businesses like the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and Billy Bobs. Visit our website for more details."
Saturday - Dec. 9
- Christmas At The Beach in Little Elm
Saturday, Dec. 1
6-10 p.m. Begin the holidays with a festive, light-up parade that ends with the tree lighting! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures.
6 p.m.- Light-Up Parade.
7 p.m.- Official Tree Lighting with Fireworks
Sunday, Dec. 2
2-8 p.m. Live Reindeer and a holiday train will be on hand for the celebration! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures.
Saturday, Dec. 8
6-10 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures, train rides, and s'mores on the beach
Sunday, Dec. 9
2-8 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures, train rides, and s'mores on the beach
Sunday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 6 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Now - Dec. 15
- Christmas On The Square at Historic Downtown Garland - website details include, "Join us at the Downtown Garland Square, 520 W State St., during the month of December, as the City of Garland invites you to Christmas on the Square. More than 100,000 lights bring the holiday season to life. Whether you’re walking or driving through, this event will bring out your holiday spirit as the lights dance to the holiday music over the radio."
Now - Dec. 20
- Christmas Movie Series at Texas Theatre - movies include: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Edward Scissorhands, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and It's A Wonderful Life.
Now - Dec. 22 (Fridays & Saturdays ONLY)
- The Christmas Spectacular At The Star - their website notes, "Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more. The Christmas Spectacular presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb is a weekly holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, appearances by Santa, and more. The Christmas Spectacular will take place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star every Friday and Saturday at 6pm, with special guests lighting the tree each night! Admission and parking are free.
Now - Dec. 31
- The 12 Days of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum - according to their website, "Celebrate the holidays like never before with this centerpiece exhibit featuring an elaborate collection of 25-foot Victorian style gazebos filled with the charming costumed characters, whimsical animals and music made famous by the beloved Christmas carol. Each gazebo will be encased in glass and extravagantly decorated on all sides to provide a dramatic, three-dimensional experience, and will feature mechanical parts and festive music that will assist in bringing the characters to an even more life-like state. Enjoy the .75-mile walk through the garden exhibit, as you witness these handcrafted gazebos spread across our winter wonderland."
Now - Jan. 1
- ICE! - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Gaylord Texan - per their website, "ICE! - our signature holiday attraction is back with a new theme for 2018! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice."
Now - Jan. 6
- The Trains at NorthPark Center - per their website, "For the past 31 years, the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions. Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing us to serve more than 38,000 families."
- Forney On Ice - per their website, "The City of Forney is excited to announce the outdoor ice skating rink will again be part of this year’s holiday recreation. The rink will be located at Forney Community Park, 241 S. FM 548, to January 6, 2019. The daily hours of operation will be a balance public skating and private ice rental for holiday or end-of-year parties."
Now - Jan. 14
- Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth) - their website notes, "This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth's only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 14, 2019."
Enjoy the weekend with #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!