98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 9-11
If you're into the blues and bbq, Rudolph, arts festivals, walking to raise funds to fight cancer, the Dallas Stars, the Dallas Mavericks, Korean culture, handmade and repurposed items, the Dallas Cowboys, and/or the Dallas Arboretum, here are some 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Saturday
Blues, Bandits and BBQ at Kidd Springs Park - their website notes, "Go Oak Cliff is proud to present the 9th annual Blues, Bandits, & BBQ! This 2-day festival will be held Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th in Oak Cliff, Texas. More than 25+ teams will move into Kidd Springs Park on Friday, November 9th. We invite you to come watch them light their fires at 5 p.m. Stay for live music, as well as food and drinks available for purchase. The party will end around 10pm. Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the beer starts pouring and the park starts rocking. We’ll kick off a great music line up with a nod to Oak Cliff’s history, as this is the birthplace of legends like Stevie Ray Vaughn and T-Bone Walker. BBQ tasting and voting is from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with competition winners announced around 5:00 p.m. Attendees can purchase a wristband here, which includes one coveted vote in the People’s Choice Competition! Wristbands are $25 and will be available for purchase online on September 1, 2018. There is a limited quantity of wristbands available, so make sure to purchase yours ASAP. Blues, Bandits, and BBQ is free for the public to attend. Vegetarians, as well as well-behaved pets and kids, are welcome! The only people who need to buy a ticket are the people who want to participate in the BBQ People's Choice tasting and voting from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday. Since this is held in a park, no outside alcohol is allowed (this is against TABC law). This will be strictly enforced. Barbecue award winners are announced around 5P.M. with a trophy and check presentation on the stage. It’s one of the best events in Oak Cliff, so save the date, and we’ll see you soon!"
Friday - Jan. 1
ICE! - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Gaylord Texan - per their website, "ICE! - our signature holiday attraction is back with a new theme for 2018! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice."
Saturday
Turtle Creek Arts Festival at Reverchon Park - according to their website, "Turtle Creek Arts Festival returns to Reverchon Park, a 43-acre community park. Each year it will host a Spring Arts and Craft festival (in April) and a fine arts event (in November). Winding its way through the heart of Dallas, Turtle Creek is charming with its serene shores, manicured parks, walking paths and neighborhood events. Situated in the heart of Dallas, Turtle Creek borders the Downtown arts district as well as Highland Park, and the Oaklawn/ Cedar Springs neighborhoods. This event will feature up to 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters! The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, an Emerging Artists Pavilion, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives. The Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival is organized by AFFPS, who partners with more than a dozen other events, along with a board of experts in various artistic disciplines. The festival will uphold the highest standards supporting the arts  and offer participating artists the environment to nurture an appreciation for their skills."
Undy Run/Walk at Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts - website details include, "The National Undy RunWalk is not just an opportunity to run or walk in your underwear. It is a family-friendly undy-themed RunWalk created by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, with the goal to provide support for patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; to raise awareness of preventive measures; and inspire efforts to fund critical research. Most Undy RunWalk events are a 5K, approximately 3.1 miles, and include a one mile fun run, which is untimed. People of all fitness levels attend and all events are timed unless otherwise noted. There are medals for the top three finishers in each age group and all fundraising participants receive a pair of our infamous undies to run or walk in."
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators - 1pm - American Airlines Center
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8pm - American Airlines Center
Korean Festival of Dallas at Super H Mart - per their Facebook page, "The Korean Society of Dallas will host the 2018 Annual Korean Festival of Dallas at the Carrollton Asian Town Plaza, on Saturday, November 10, 2018, which will highlight Korean culture, including art, food and entertainment (both cultural and K-Pop performances). Free Admission.
2018 Annual Korean Festival of Dallas
Saturday, November 10 2018, 10:30AM - 9:30PM
Carrollton Asian Town Plaza
2625 Old Denton Road, Carrollton, Texas 75007
The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - according to their Facebook page, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards [email protected] local mission. http://squarechurch.net/"
Midlothian Wine and Arts Festival at Downtown Midlothian - their Facebook page notes, "The Midlothian Wine & Arts Festival features Texas Wineries & local Artists paired with local businesses for fun times in downtown Midlothian."
Sunday
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:20 p.m. - NBC 5
Now - Nov. 21
- Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."
Have fun with #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!