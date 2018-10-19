98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Oct. 19-21

Steinfest at Haggard Park (Plano) - website details include, "Steinfest is an Oktoberfest-style event hosted by the Historic Downtown Plano Association that celebrates outstanding beer, great food and the right kind of polka music to get you and your friends dancing in the street. This year’s Steinfest takes place on Friday, October 19 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Plano. It will include the finest beer, German-inspired cuisine, live music, an artist village of craftsman and makers, a wiener dog fashion show, keg bowling, a kid’s zone and the Whole Foods Market VIP bier garden. Attendees can purchase a VIP package that will include twenty food and beverage coupons, a commemorative stein, one complimentary stein fill, and access to the Whole Foods Market VIP Bier Garden and Lounge with a private bar and complimentary snacks. Click the button below for more information.