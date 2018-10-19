98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Oct. 19-21
If you're into the Dallas Arts District, the Dallas Stars, Bluegrass Festivals, Octoberfest styled events, the State Fair Of Texas (LAST WEEKEND!), sci-fi-horror-anime, Contemporary Christian Music festivals, the Dallas Mavericks, artisan's markets, the Dallas Cowboys, Pugs, Fright Fest at Six Flags, haunted houses, or the Dallas Arboretum, here are your 98.7 K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
Dallas Arts District Fall Block Party - their Facebook page notes, "A co-hosted, free, block party celebrating the re-opening of the Crow Museum of Asian Art! Family friendly, food Trucks, live entertainment and much more!!!" (weather permitting)
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild - 7pm - American Airlines Center
Friday - Saturday
- Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival at Farmers Branch Historical Park - UPDATE: according to their website, "The weather in Farmers Branch, Texas has created a once in a lifetime Bluegrass experience. With saturated festival grounds and more rain in the forecast, Bloomin' Bluegrass Festival has relocated indoors. Our host hotel, Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West, has graciously opened their doors to create an intimate concert setting with no need for chairs or more weather concerns. Due to limited space, event tickets are no longer available. This exclusive "festival" is only open to those who have pre-purchased tickets or secured a Stay & Play Package at one of our Farmers Branch accommodations. Dry Camping is no longer available. You can still gain access to our incredible music line-up by purchasing one of the Stay & Play Package while still available."
Steinfest at Haggard Park (Plano) - website details include, "Steinfest is an Oktoberfest-style event hosted by the Historic Downtown Plano Association that celebrates outstanding beer, great food and the right kind of polka music to get you and your friends dancing in the street. This year’s Steinfest takes place on Friday, October 19 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Downtown Plano. It will include the finest beer, German-inspired cuisine, live music, an artist village of craftsman and makers, a wiener dog fashion show, keg bowling, a kid’s zone and the Whole Foods Market VIP bier garden. Attendees can purchase a VIP package that will include twenty food and beverage coupons, a commemorative stein, one complimentary stein fill, and access to the Whole Foods Market VIP Bier Garden and Lounge with a private bar and complimentary snacks. Click the button below for more information.
Friday - Sunday
- The State Fair Of Texas - LAST WEEKEND - EXTENDED HOURS! - SAT. & SUN. 9AM-11PM, and according to their website, "From America’s first self-contained modern shopping center, stadium nachos, iconic corn chips, the frozen margarita machine, handheld calculators, to even corny dogs, several of the world’s favorite creations were introduced right here in the Lone Star State. Texas continues to be a state of innovation delivering groundbreaking inventions, technological advancements, and scientific milestones. Commemorating the significant Texans and Texas innovations that have helped influence our current way of life and looking forward to the state’s next era of pioneers, the Fair is proud to introduce its 2018 theme of “Celebrating Texas Innovation.”
- Dallas Fan Days at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas - per their website, "Dallas Fan Days is an annual comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas. It is packed with exciting family-friendly activities, celebrity & comic guests, and much more! The pop culture extravaganza is host to tens of thousands of fans at the Irving Convention Center for the three-day event every Fall." Special guests include stars of House, Once Upon A Time, Star Wars, Star Trek, Robot Chicken, Green Lantern, Deadpool, plus Rick and Morty.
Saturday
- Together Generation Festival at Texas Motor Speedway - according to their website, "People from across the nation are gathering together to pray for our nation, worship Jesus, and be equipped and commissioned to a lifestyle of moving closer to Jesus and the world around us." Special guests include: Hillsong Worship, Priscilla Shirer, Nick Hall, Andy Mineo, Jesus Culture, Francis Chan, KB, Linda Conant, Tye Tribbett, Ravi Zacharias, Lecrae, and Matt Chandler.
- Royse City Funfest and Runfest at Royse City Hall
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 7:30pm - American Airlines Center
Saturday - Nov. 17
- Highland Park Village Local Artisan Market - website details include, "Food, family and fun converge at Highland Park Village LOCAL, a seasonal neighborhood market featuring a variety of Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite vendors, farm-sourced produce, games and entertainment."
Sunday
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins - 3:25pm - Channel 11
- Pug-O-Ween at Grapevine Convention Center - per their Facebook page, "Join 400 pugs as they parade around in their hair-raising, blood-curdling, spine-chilling Halloween costumes! Silent auction, bake sale, vendors! More!"
Now - Oct. 31
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas - according to their website, "Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS®, is back for select days September 22-October 31 at Six Flags Over Texas. Voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the state of Texas by USA TODAY readers, the theme park will transform and feature 20 chilling attractions, including four new ones, that promise to deliver spine-chilling scares that can only be experienced at Six FlagsOver Texas. Enjoy thrills and activities for the entire family throughout the day, then come back for an evening of thrills and terror after the sun goes down. Ghouls are set free for their daily hunting rituals once the dark of night washes over the park. BEWARE! There is no place to hide!"
Now - Nov. 3
- Hangman's House of Horrors - their website notes, "40 thousand SqFt, two story, 100-year-old government facility, now vacant, was operated by the US military during the First World War under the guise of a helium production plant. Hangman’s “No Place Like Home 3-D" is all about stunning visual effects created to trick your mind and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. This attraction is meant to mix its whimsical visual effects with a few mild scares perfect for young haunters and first timers."
Now - Nov. 21
- Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."
