98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Oct. 26-28

RoughRiders Annual Fall Festival at Dr Pepper Ballpark - their website notes, "The Frisco RoughRiders are hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Admission is free with a donation of a canned food item to benefit North Texas Food Bank. The Fall Festival includes a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and an opportunity to play catch on the field. With Halloween around the corner, fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes. And new for this year's festival, the Riders are introducing a Trunk or Treat trail benefitting the S.H.E.R.I.F.F Fund."