98.7K-LUV's #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Oct. 26-28
If you're into comedian Kevin Hart, air shows, RoughRiders baseball, Susan G. Komen's Race For The Cure, kosher bbq, the Dallas Mavericks, Six Flags, haunted houses, and/or autumn, here are your #987KLUVWeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday - Saturday
Friday - Sunday
Saturday
RoughRiders Annual Fall Festival at Dr Pepper Ballpark - their website notes, "The Frisco RoughRiders are hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Admission is free with a donation of a canned food item to benefit North Texas Food Bank. The Fall Festival includes a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and an opportunity to play catch on the field. With Halloween around the corner, fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes. And new for this year's festival, the Riders are introducing a Trunk or Treat trail benefitting the S.H.E.R.I.F.F Fund."
Sunday
Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship at Sunnyland Furniture - website details include, "The national cuisine of Texas meets the dietary laws of the Bible in the Fourth Annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday, October 28, 2018. Under the supervision of Dallas Kosher and the world-renowned Kansas City Barbeque Society, teams from around Texas and beyond will compete in a delectable, family-friendly event that is sure to draw a big crowd."
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz - 6pm - American Airlines Center
Now - Oct. 31
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas - according to their website, "Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS®, is back for select days September 22-October 31 at Six Flags Over Texas. Voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the state of Texas by USA TODAY readers, the theme park will transform and feature 20 chilling attractions, including four new ones, that promise to deliver spine-chilling scares that can only be experienced at Six FlagsOver Texas. Enjoy thrills and activities for the entire family throughout the day, then come back for an evening of thrills and terror after the sun goes down. Ghouls are set free for their daily hunting rituals once the dark of night washes over the park. BEWARE! There is no place to hide!"
Now - Nov. 3
Hangman's House of Horrors - their website notes, "40 thousand SqFt, two story, 100-year-old government facility, now vacant, was operated by the US military during the First World War under the guise of a helium production plant. Hangman’s “No Place Like Home 3-D" is all about stunning visual effects created to trick your mind and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. This attraction is meant to mix its whimsical visual effects with a few mild scares perfect for young haunters and first timers."
Now - Nov. 21
Autumn at The Dallas Arboretum - website details include, "Our fall festival is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall's favorite flower-Chrysanthemums, along with 150,000 more stunning, fall blooming plants, and our internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden. Don’t miss this amazing festival and be sure to bring your camera. It is breathtaking color at every turn."
Have fun with #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW while listening to 98.7K-LUV!